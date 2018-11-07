Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Master's Degrees in Child Development for 2019

EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has weighed in on the Best Online Master's in Child Development. OSR is a new higher education ranking site with a data-focused approach to studying distance education.

The field of Child Development is focused on early education. Studies started in the 1960s and '70s are still providing new results, as those children are now well into adulthood. The studies are confirming that focusing on development at an early age can positively impact how someone learns for the rest of their life. Child development professionals help close learning gaps and address disabilities as early as possible, preparing children to reach their potential.

Online Schools Report uses a comprehensive set of statistics to determine their rankings. Sticking to hard numbers, they convert data into seven categories: Online Programs Quality measures the strength of a college's online programs; Student Satisfaction is a measure of how alumni feel about their college experience; Online Presence determines how dedicated the school is to having quality programs available across the country; Affordability and Earnings Potential weigh graduates' expected earnings against the cost of a degree; and Acceptance and Retention show how hard it is to get into the school and how many students stick around for a diploma.

Here is the new ranking:

10 Best Online Master's in Child Development:

https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-child-development-degrees/

Here is a complete list of schools that made the top 10:

University of Southern Mississippi - Hattiesburg, Mississippi

University of Nebraska-Lincoln - Lincoln, Nebraska

University of Missouri-Columbia - Columbia, Missouri

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities - Minneapolis, Minnesota

University of La Verne - La Verne, California

University of South Florida-Main Campus - Tampa, Florida

University of North Carolina at Greensboro - Greensboro, North Carolina

Missouri State University-Springfield - Springfield, Missouri

Michigan State University - East Lansing, Michigan

Capella University - Minneapolis, Minnesota

