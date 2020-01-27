Online Schools Report Releases Ranking of Best Online Master's Degrees in Sports Administration for 2020
Jan 27, 2020, 08:33 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Master's Degrees in Sports Management. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.
The average public Division-I university spends upwards of $100,000 per football player, according to a study by the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics. That's up to 12 times what colleges spend per academic student. And that's just one sport at the college level. The business of sports is booming.
Sports administration is the degree of choice for people looking to get into the business. But getting this degree online offers a few unique pros and cons. Advantages include flexibility and often price. Disadvantages include limited access to hands on learning or internships. The best programs, featured here in OSR's ranking, maximize the advantages while navigating the hurdles.
OSR used six data points to determine the best sports administration degrees. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality sports administration degree online.
For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.
Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.
Here are all the schools with the Best Online Master's Degrees in Sports Management:
American Public University System - Charles Town, West Virginia
Arkansas State University-Main Campus - Jonesboro, Arkansas
California University of Pennsylvania - California, Pennsylvania
Campbellsville University - Campbellsville, Kentucky
Concordia University-Chicago - River Forest, Illinois
Concordia University-Irvine - Irvine, California
Concordia University-Nebraska - Seward, Nebraska
Concordia University-Saint Paul - Saint Paul, Minnesota
Delaware State University - Dover, Delaware
Franklin Pierce University - Rindge, New Hampshire
Fresno Pacific University - Fresno, California
Georgia Southern University - Statesboro, Georgia
Grace College and Theological Seminary - Winona Lake, Indiana
Indiana State University - Terre Haute, Indiana
Jacksonville State University - Jacksonville, Alabama
Jacksonville University - Jacksonville, Florida
Lasell College - Newton, Massachusetts
Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia
Midwestern State University - Wichita Falls, Texas
Mississippi College - Clinton, Mississippi
Missouri Baptist University - Saint Louis, Missouri
Northeastern University Professional Advancement Network - Boston, Massachusetts
Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, New Hampshire
SUNY Cortland - Cortland, New York
Tiffin University - Tiffin, Ohio
Troy University - Troy, Alabama
United States Sports Academy - Daphne, Alabama
University of Florida - Gainesville, Florida
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor - Belton, Texas
University of Miami - Coral Gables, Florida
University of Southern Mississippi - Hattiesburg, Mississippi
University of the Southwest - Hobbs, New Mexico
Upper Iowa University - Fayette, Iowa
Wesley College - Dover, Delaware
Wilmington University - New Castle, Delaware
Read the full ranking here:
35 Best Online Master's Degrees in Sports Management:
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-degrees-in-sport-administration/
