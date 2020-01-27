﻿Online Schools Report Releases Ranking of Best Online Master's Degrees in Sports Administration for 2020

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Master's Degrees in Sports Management. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.

The average public Division-I university spends upwards of $100,000 per football player, according to a study by the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics. That's up to 12 times what colleges spend per academic student. And that's just one sport at the college level. The business of sports is booming.

Sports administration is the degree of choice for people looking to get into the business. But getting this degree online offers a few unique pros and cons. Advantages include flexibility and often price. Disadvantages include limited access to hands on learning or internships. The best programs, featured here in OSR's ranking, maximize the advantages while navigating the hurdles.

OSR used six data points to determine the best sports administration degrees. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality sports administration degree online.

For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.

Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.

Here are all the schools with the Best Online Master's Degrees in Sports Management:

American Public University System - Charles Town, West Virginia

Arkansas State University-Main Campus - Jonesboro, Arkansas

California University of Pennsylvania - California, Pennsylvania

Campbellsville University - Campbellsville, Kentucky

Concordia University-Chicago - River Forest, Illinois

Concordia University-Irvine - Irvine, California

Concordia University-Nebraska - Seward, Nebraska

Concordia University-Saint Paul - Saint Paul, Minnesota

Delaware State University - Dover, Delaware

Franklin Pierce University - Rindge, New Hampshire

Fresno Pacific University - Fresno, California

Georgia Southern University - Statesboro, Georgia

Grace College and Theological Seminary - Winona Lake, Indiana

Indiana State University - Terre Haute, Indiana

Jacksonville State University - Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville University - Jacksonville, Florida

Lasell College - Newton, Massachusetts

Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia

Midwestern State University - Wichita Falls, Texas

Mississippi College - Clinton, Mississippi

Missouri Baptist University - Saint Louis, Missouri

Northeastern University Professional Advancement Network - Boston, Massachusetts

Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, New Hampshire

SUNY Cortland - Cortland, New York

Tiffin University - Tiffin, Ohio

Troy University - Troy, Alabama

United States Sports Academy - Daphne, Alabama

University of Florida - Gainesville, Florida

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor - Belton, Texas

University of Miami - Coral Gables, Florida

University of Southern Mississippi - Hattiesburg, Mississippi

University of the Southwest - Hobbs, New Mexico

Upper Iowa University - Fayette, Iowa

Wesley College - Dover, Delaware

Wilmington University - New Castle, Delaware

Read the full ranking here:

35 Best Online Master's Degrees in Sports Management:

https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-degrees-in-sport-administration/

Email OSR editor Noah McGraw for more information or media assets:

Noah McGraw

Managing Editor, Online Schools Report

232620@email4pr.com

(844) 677-3383

SOURCE Online Schools Report