Online Sex Toys Market Featuring BMS Factory, Church and Dwight Co. Inc. & Doc Johnson Enterprises | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the growing LGBT population in developed countries and the rapid growth of e-commerce in APAC will drive the growth of the online sex toys market during 2020-2024. However, cultural taboos and stringent laws in regional markets might hamper market growth.

The increase in innovative marketing of products is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the availability of counterfeit products might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The online sex toys market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including BMS Factory, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, FUN FACTORY GmbH, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and TENGA Co. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive scenario which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their market performance. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into adult vibrators, erection rings, dildos, and others. The market growth in the adult vibrators segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

