Online Sex Toys Market Featuring BMS Factory, Church and Dwight Co. Inc. & Doc Johnson Enterprises | Technavio
Jul 30, 2021, 18:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Sex Toys Market Report covering competitive scenario and the impact of COVID-19" has been added to Technavio's offering.
The online sex toys market value is anticipated to grow by USD 5.74 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the growing LGBT population in developed countries and the rapid growth of e-commerce in APAC will drive the growth of the online sex toys market during 2020-2024. However, cultural taboos and stringent laws in regional markets might hamper market growth.
The increase in innovative marketing of products is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the availability of counterfeit products might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
The online sex toys market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including BMS Factory, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, FUN FACTORY GmbH, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and TENGA Co. Ltd.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive scenario which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their market performance. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Product, the market is classified into adult vibrators, erection rings, dildos, and others. The market growth in the adult vibrators segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Dildos - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BMS Factory
- Church and Dwight Co. Inc.
- Doc Johnson Enterprises
- FUN FACTORY GmbH
- LELOi AB
- LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.
- Lovehoney Group Ltd.
- Luvu Brands Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- TENGA Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
