Online Sex Toys Market to grow by USD 5.74 billion |Growing LGBT Population in Developed Countries to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Online Sex Toys Market 2020-2024: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Online Sex Toys Market 2020-2024: Drivers, Trends & Challenges



The growing LGBT population in developed countries & rapid growth of e-commerce in APAC will offer immense growth opportunities for the online sex toys market. In addition, market trends such as an increase in innovative marketing of products are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, cultural taboos and stringent laws in regional markets may threaten the growth of the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The emergence of e-commerce has overcome this hurdle to a large extent as buyers remain anonymous. However, the perception of society largely remains the same and therefore poses a major challenge to the growth of the online sex toys market. There are certain laws regarding the sale and marketing of sex toys in some countries in APAC. For example - In Malaysia, according to the Malaysian Penal Code, anyone who engages in sales, distribution, or possesses "any obscene book, pamphlet, paper, drawing, painting representation or figure, or any other obscene object whatsoever, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both.

Countries across APAC have different opinions and laws that regulate the sales of sex toys that are based on beliefs, customs, culture, and religion. Countries such as India, Japan, Pakistan, and Malaysia have stringent laws that prohibit the use of products such as sex toys as they perceive these products as vulgar, immoral, and obscene. For instance, in January 2015, in India, online websites, namely Flipkart, imbesharam.com, and thatspersonal.com, which offered sex toys, faced severe scrutiny from the government after complaints were raised claiming that the websites openly promoted and sold objectionable products illegally and displayed objectionable content on their respective websites.

For more information on trends, drivers & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Online Sex Toys Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Product

Adult Vibrators



Erection Rings



Dildos



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Online Sex Toys Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist online sex toys market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online sex toys market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online sex toys market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online sex toys market vendors

Online Sex Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 5.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.07 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BMS Factory, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, FUN FACTORY GmbH, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and TENGA Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Dildos - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BMS Factory

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Doc Johnson Enterprises

FUN FACTORY GmbH

LELOi AB

LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.

Lovehoney Group Ltd.

Luvu Brands Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

TENGA Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

