Online smartphone and tablet games market size to increase by USD 41.77 billion: APAC to contribute 47% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online smartphone and tablet games market by device and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 41.77 billion at a CAGR of 14.5% between 2021 and 2026. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Regional analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market 2022-2026

Based on region, the global online smartphone and tablet games market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC is estimated to contribute 47% to the growth of the market over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing adoption of games among the youth, the surge in the adoption of mobile development platforms across the globe, and the rise in adoption of the free-to-play business models are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company profiles

The online smartphone and tablet games market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Electronic Arts Inc. - The company offers online smartphone and tablet games such as The Sims Mobile, Madden Mobile and FIFA Mobile.

The company offers online smartphone and tablet games such as Final Fantasy XV, Game of War and Mobile Strike. Melior Games Ukraine - The company offers online smartphone and tablet games such as Game Development, Impressive Art Outsourcing and Gambling Game Development.

The company offers online smartphone and tablet games such as Game Development, Impressive Art Outsourcing and Gambling Game Development. NCSoft Corp. - The company offers online smartphone and tablet games such as Lineage2M, Fuser and Guild wars 2.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rise in the adoption of games among the youth, the surge in the adoption of mobile development platforms across the globe, and the rise in adoption of the free-to-play business models. However, the increase in concerns related to security and privacy issues is hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

Based on device, the market is segmented into smartphones and tablets. The smartphone segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America . APAC held the largest share of the market in 2021.

Related reports:

The mobile value-added services (VAS) market size is expected to increase by USD 723.25 billion from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.76%. The rapid increase in smartphone penetration is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as constraints in content monetization may impede the market growth.

size is expected to increase by from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.76%. The rapid increase in smartphone penetration is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as constraints in content monetization may impede the market growth. The over the top (OTT) market size is expected to increase by USD 439.12 billion from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.85%. The growing preference for cloud streaming services is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growing threat of cyberattacks may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this online smartphone and tablet games market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the online smartphone and tablet games market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America .

, , and , and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Online smartphone and tablet games market vendors.

Online smartphone and tablet games market scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 41.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 13.9 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Com2uS Holdings Corp., CyberAgent Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., King.com Ltd., Machine Zone Inc., Melior Games Ukraine, NCSoft Corp., Netmarble Corp., NEXON America Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., PLR Worldwide Sales Ltd., Rovio Entertainment Corp., Sony Group Corp., Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd., Supercell Oy, Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Vivendi SE, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's communication services market reports

