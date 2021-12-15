Online Streaming Services Market to Record a CAGR of 18.74% | Growing Popularity Of Online Video Streaming in Education Sector to Drive Growth | Technavio

The online streaming services market is set to grow by USD 191.72 bn between 2020 and 2025 and register a CAGR of 18.74%, according to Technavio. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, this report offers a thorough analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors should improve their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the Internet, growing popularity of online video streaming in the education sector, and increasing launch of new content and renewing of additional seasons will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as concerns pertaining to video piracy may impede market growth.

The report also covers the following areas:

Online Streaming Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Online Video Streaming



Online Music Streaming

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Online Streaming Services Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the online streaming services market include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Balaji Telefilms Ltd., ErosSTX Global Corp., iflix Ltd., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co.

Online Streaming Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist online streaming services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online streaming services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecast of upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online streaming services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online streaming services market vendors

Online Streaming Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.74% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 191.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Balaji Telefilms Ltd., ErosSTX Global Corp., iflix Ltd., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

