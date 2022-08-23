Online Survey Software Market Size to Grow by USD 3.72 billion with 33% of the contribution from North America - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

For more insights on value chain analysis and scope, Read a FREE Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: Increased use of online survey software among SMBs is one of the major drivers impacting the online survey software market growth. SMBs are adopting online survey software as the pricing of online survey software offered by most vendors is flexible. Vendors provide specific online survey software to conduct product and service-related surveys for SMEs. The demand for online surveying has increased significantly with the emergence of startups across industry verticals such as e-commerce, financial services, IT, and manufacturing.

Market Segmentation Dynamics:

The online survey software market report is segmented by End-user (retail, financial services, healthcare, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Regional Opportunities: 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the online survey software market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing adoption of online survey software solutions will facilitate the online survey software market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The online survey software market share growth in the retail segment will be significant during the forecast period. The retail industry is undergoing significant changes in the operational processes, marketing and communication strategies, and online transactions and auditing processes. Online retailers have made customer feedback an important component of their business operations. This helps them provide an enhanced online shopping experience to their customers, make potential new customers, and retain loyal ones.

Some Companies Mentioned

Alchemer LLC



Checkbox Survey Inc.



IdWeb Srl



LimeSurvey GmbH



Medallia Inc.



Methods Group LLC



Momentive Global Inc.



Outside Software Inc.



QuestionPro Inc.



SAP SE



SmartSurvey Ltd.



SoGoSurvey LLC



Survey Planet LLC



SurveySparrow Inc.



Toluna Group Ltd.



TYPEFORM SL



WorldAPP Inc.



Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Online Survey Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 11.31% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alchemer LLC, Checkbox Survey Inc., IdWeb Srl, LimeSurvey GmbH, Medallia Inc., Methods Group LLC, Momentive Global Inc., Outside Software Inc., QuestionPro Inc., SAP SE, SmartSurvey Ltd., SoGoSurvey LLC, Survey Planet LLC, SurveySparrow Inc., Toluna Group Ltd., TYPEFORM SL, WorldAPP Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

