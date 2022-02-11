Online Survey Software Market to grow at a CAGR of 9% by 2024|Evolving Opportunities with Cisco Systems Inc & Medallia Inc.|17000+ Technavio Reports

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

The online survey software market share growth by the market research segment has been significant.

The online survey software market share growth by the market research segment has been significant. What is the key trend in the market?

The rise in the volume of e-commerce transactions is one of the key trends in the market.

The rise in the volume of e-commerce transactions is one of the key trends in the market. Who are the top players in the market?

Cisco Systems Inc., Medallia Inc., QuestionPro Inc., SAP SE, SoGoSurvey LLC, Survey Planet LLC, Widgix LLC, Verdane Advisors AB, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Cisco Systems Inc., Medallia Inc., QuestionPro Inc., SAP SE, SoGoSurvey LLC, Survey Planet LLC, Widgix LLC, Verdane Advisors AB, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The increased use of online survey software among SMBS are notably supporting the online survey software market growth. On the other hand, factors such as system integration and interoperability issues have been identified as market challenges that limit the growth of market vendors.

The increased use of online survey software among SMBS are notably supporting the online survey software market growth. On the other hand, factors such as system integration and interoperability issues have been identified as market challenges that limit the growth of market vendors. How big is the North American market?

33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for online survey software in North America .

For more information on the online survey software market - Download a free sample now!

Online Survey Software Market 2020-2024: Scope



The online survey software market report covers the following areas:

Online Survey Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

End-user

Market Research



Retail



Financial Services



Healthcare



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The online survey software market report by Technavio provides a comprehensive understanding of the subsegments of the target market to identify niche customer groups and demographic requirements. Furthermore, the report provides insights on all market segments, which can be used to deduce transformation patterns in consumer behavior in the coming years and improvise business plans.

Online Survey Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist online survey software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online survey software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online survey software market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online survey software market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:

Procurement Analytics Market -The procurement analytics market share is expected to increase by USD 2.30 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 15.62%. Download a free sample now!

Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market -The advanced predictive analytics software market has the potential to grow by USD 9.35 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.36%. Download a free sample now!

Online Survey Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 2.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cisco Systems Inc., Medallia Inc., QuestionPro Inc., SAP SE, SoGoSurvey LLC, Survey Planet LLC, Widgix LLC, Verdane Advisors AB, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Market research - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Financial services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cisco Systems Inc.

Medallia Inc.

QuestionPro Inc.

SAP SE

SoGoSurvey LLC

Survey Planet LLC

Widgix LLC

SVMK Inc.

Verdane Advisors AB

Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio