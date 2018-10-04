Online Tourism Market, By Travel & Hotel Booking, Type, Regions Companies Global Analysis

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Tourism Market, By Travel & Hotel Booking (Online, Offline), Type (Mobile, PC), Regions (United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East) Companies (Expedia, Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, Ctrip.com International Ltd) Global Analysis



Growth in digital platforms drives online travel and tourism industry globally.

Hotel industry is playing the significant role for the growth of this market place. Most of hotelier's adopt digital platforms to utilize digital boom as internet penetration is steadily growing worldwide. Online travel Agencies such as Expedia, Booking Holdings formerly known as Priceline, Ctrip etc. are other important group of actors for the global online travel market as they offers services like marketing, information sharing, and transactions that benefit both providers and consumers of accommodation. According to the market research report released by Renub Research Online Tourism Market is expected to be USD 1.2 Trillion by the end of year 2024.



Asia Pacific is expected to drive global online travel & hotel booking market as online penetration in tourism and hotel segments are drastically growing. China, India and Australia are major contributors in Asia pacific online travel market. It is predicted that mobile online travel booking market will overtake PC travel bookings in coming years as mobile penetration increased globally which offers travel booking facilities from anywhere, anytime.



This report, published by Renub Research has categorized online travel market into two segments: Tourism segment and Hotel segment.



Tourism Market, has been further segmented into

• Total Booking Market

• Online Penetration of the Total Travel Booking Market

• Online Travel Market

• Mobile Online Travel Market

• PC Online Travel Market

• Offline Travel Booking Market



Hotel Market has been segmented into:

• Total Hotel Booking Market

• Online Hotel Booking Penetration

• Online Hotel Market

• Offline Booking Market



Renub Research report titled "Online Tourism Market, By Travel & Hotel Booking (Online, Offline), Type (Mobile, PC), Regions (United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East) Companies (Expedia, Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, Ctrip.com International Ltd) Global Analysis" provides a comprehensive assessment of fast sprouting and high–growth online travel market. This report studies the Global Online Travel and Hotel Booking Market: 1) Total Market 2) Online Market and Forecast 3) Online Penetration & Forecast 4) Offline market and forecast 5) Geographical Market & Forecast 6) Company overview, initiatives and sales forecast.



By Region - Online Travel and Hotel Booking Market

• United States

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East



By Types - Online Travel Market

1. Mobile - Online Travel Booking Market

• United Sates

• Europe

• Asia Pacific



2. Global PC - Online Travel Booking Market



Tourism Segment Market Analysis

• Total booking market (United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East)

• Online Penetration of the Total Travel Booking Market (United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East)

• Online Travel Market (United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East)

• Offline Travel Booking Market(United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East)



Hotel Segment Market Analysis

• Total Hotel Booking Market (United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East)

• Online Hotel Booking Penetration (United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East)

• Online Hotel Market (United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East)

• Offline Booking Market (United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East)



Key Company Covered in this Reports

• Expedia, Inc

• Booking Holdings Inc

• TripAdvisor, Inc

• Ctrip.com International, Ltd



Following Points Covered in Each Company

• Company Overview

• Company Initiatives

• Financial Insight



