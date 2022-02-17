Online Toys and Games Retailing Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America| Availability of Multipurpose Toys & Games to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download Our Free Sample Report

The online toys and games retailing market covers the following areas:

Online toys and games retailing market - Driver

The availability of multipurpose toys and games is one of the primary factors driving the market growth. Constant innovations in the field of toys and games have induced several consumers to opt for multipurpose toys and games that provide children with knowledge, fun, and entertainment. Parents seek toys that help children develop creativity, logical thinking, and problem-solving abilities. One of the key vendors, Amazon.com, has introduced a subscription program called the STEM club that is aimed at parents. Consumers are required to visit the STEM club home page and select the appropriate age of their child to sign-up for the subscription. Amazon.com hand-picks the products and assures they are age-appropriate and delivers them to the specified addresses. Such initiatives taken up by websites to cater to the increasing needs and demands of consumers will drive the growth of the market.

Companies Mentioned

The Online toys and games retailing market is fragmented with the presence of many global, regional, and local retailers (buyers) that offer a range of products at almost similar prices. The report provides information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies, including:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Fat Brain Holdings LLC

Kohl's Corp.

Nordstrom Inc.

Overstock.com Inc.

Target Corp.

TinToyArcade.com LLC

Walmart Inc.

The Walt Disney Co

Online toys and games retailing market - Segmentation Analysis

Technavio analyzes the Online toys and games retailing market by Product (activity and ride-on toys, infant and pre-school toys, plush toys, games and puzzles, and others) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the online toys and games retailing market size.

Online Toys And Games Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 9.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.84 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Fat Brain Holdings LLC, Kohl's Corp., Nordstrom Inc., Overstock.com Inc., Target Corp., TinToyArcade.com LLC, Walmart Inc., and The Walt Disney Co Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Activity and ride-on toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Infant and pre-school toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Plush toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Fat Brain Holdings LLC

Kohl's Corp.

Nordstrom Inc.

Overstock.com Inc.

Target Corp.

The Walt Disney Co.

TinToyArcade.com LLC

Walmart Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

