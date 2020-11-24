Online Trading Academy Announces Dynamic Supply and Demand Grids in CliK®

In its 24th year, OTA teaches strategies to identify where institutions are likely to cause price to turn which we call supply and demand zones. In the Grid, OTA posts up to 210 zones per day which track as hypothetical trades using real price action data and charts.

"CliK embeds the essence of our relentless commitment to revolutionary innovation which is student centric. It encapsulates our rules-based, step-by-step approach and patented tools, with a risk-management first approach," said Mike Richardson, President of Online Trading Academy. CliK is an award winning and first of a revolutionary kind platform which combines education, analysis and trading.

The Grid inside of CliK brings the company full circle as the marriage of methodology and technology. Students are now able to access a dynamic form of the Grid inside of CliK, which automatically plots student selected zones on their associated price-action charts, as a first step of assessing trade opportunities.

This provides the launchpad of our education, support and community spiraling onwards and upwards from here.

Chief Technology Officer Eyal Marmareli said, "CliK is a revolutionary technology which facilitates our students on their learning journey of building skills, evolving proficiency, and developing confidence in trading and investing. It doesn't get any better, building technology which facilitates such human factors which is why I think we are starting to win awards and plan to win a lot more."

The next releases of CliK will also begin embedding OTA's on-demand educational content and learning journey.

VP of Education, Steve Albin said, "We have come so far with CliK and have so far left to go to fully realize the potential of it being student centric in combining education, analysis and trading. There is nothing else like it and this next phase is the embodiment of that."

About OTA:

Online Trading Academy (OTA) is a leader in financial education for people looking to build skills, evolve proficiency and develop confidence for trading and investing in the financial markets. OTA's proprietary and step-by-step Core Strategy methodology is designed to teach strategies to help traders and investors make smarter decisions aligned with their short term and long-term financial goals. Students learn under the guidance of knowledgeable instructors, in an interactive classroom setting with extensive online education resources and a next generation education, analysis and trading platform called CliK. The courses are geared toward individual investors or traders, novice or experienced, who want to learn how to use similar tools and trading techniques as the professional traders on Wall Street. From a single location in Irvine, CA, Online Trading Academy is in its 24th year, has expanded to more than 40 worldwide education centers, has served over 80,000 students with access to lifelong education who have rated their satisfaction at 94.4% from more than 200,000 post-class exit surveys. It all starts with a free introductory class, which over 500,000 people have attended.

