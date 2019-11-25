Online Trading Academy Atlanta and Bulls & Bears Radio Kick-Off the Season of Giving: Raising and Matching Record-High Donation of $11,000 on Delta Flight for Cancer Research.

OTA and Bulls & Bears became a Corporate 100 Sponsor for Camp Grace this year! They are in need of donations to meet their goal sponsoring 2,000 underserved youth for sleepaway camp in Summer of 2020. At Camp Grace, urban youth living in poverty have the chance to build self-confidence and learn about Christ, making this camp an incredibly transformative experience that has potential to break the cycle of poverty for many campers. For $360, you can sponsor one child for Summer 2020. See www.campgrace.com to donate.

Highlands Mission Cooperative is a Georgia-based missionary group working to meet the physical and spiritual needs of the poorest people of Latin America in the Highlands region of Nicaragua. Bulls & Bears and OTA were the Eagle Sponsors for their 3rd Annual Golf Tournament this October which raised over $50,000 to fund their 2020 missions. Your donations will directly contribute to serving these communities by funding bathhouse projects, building churches, providing clean stoves and medical-care teams. See www.highlandsmission.com to donate.

OTA and Bulls & Bears were Champagne Sponsors at Wellspring Living's Annual Gala. Wellspring is an Atlanta-based non-profit organization providing domestic sex trafficking victims and those at risk with specialized recovery services and programs that provide transformative care. In 2020, they will open Georgia's first receiving center for trafficked youth. See www.wellspringliving.org to donate.

OTA and Bulls & Bears were proud to be Title Sponsors for Home By Dark- a powerful concert series connecting talented singer-songwriters and instrumentalists. The Home By Dark Foundation was started in partnership with the Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia which identifies ever-changing needs in the community to make it a better place. This holiday season, they will be at the Infinite Energy Theater for a Christmas concert with all their best artists. See www.homebydark.com for tickets or to donate.

