Online Trading Academy Passes a Milestone of 200,000 Student Satisfaction Reviews

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Trading Academy recently passed through a milestone of 200,000 student satisfaction reviews. Of more than 210,000 responses to post-class surveys so far, more than 149, 000 rated OTA with five out of five stars. In a recent analysis, 196,399 respondents were asked several questions including rating the overall course on a scale from one to five. Since 2002, OTA has been collecting post-class data. In that time, 76% gave OTA 5 stars, 20% gave 4 stars.

Ted Francisco, Vice President of Insights remarked on the importance of these findings. "In addition, to continuous studies like this, we routinely gather insights from our students to help steer our direction. We believe there is no more important voice in our company than that of our students."

Online Trading Academy has been dedicated to providing world-class financial education to people from all walks of life. Since OTA began collecting these results, the rating data from which it posts unfiltered, every Friday to its website for all to see . OTA believes in total transparency.

The survey data are stellar. The foundation of their education is called Core Strategy which is based on analyzing institutional order flow. OTA believes that ultimately the laws of supply and demand govern the markets and therefore help students identify potential price action. OTA students range from active traders to long-term value investors who are new to the markets.

Unlike many online-only education companies, OTA has built a franchise network . With more than 40 locations worldwide, the academy offers courses in futures, forex, options, stocks, and a multi-asset program called strategic investor. The company continues to evolve modalities and curricula as the markets change and consumer demands shift.

"We believe in continuous improvement. It is important for us to make sure we have candid feedback. We see the development of our education as a partnership with our students. We credit our students for much of the evolution of our class content and formats," said Steve Albin, Vice President of Education Operations.

