Online Travel Booking Platform - Evolving Opportunities with Airbnb Inc. & Booking Holdings Inc. |Expected CAGR of 5% by 2024| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Online travel booking platform market 2020-2024 - Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Online travel booking platform market 2020-2024 - Driver & Challenge

Factors such as increasing internet and smartphone penetration will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the disruptions in travel demand will challenge the growth of the market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The online travel booking platform market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Online travel booking platform market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Type

Packages



Direct

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Platform

Desktop/laptop



Mobile/tablet

Online travel booking platform market 2020-2024 - Regional & Revenue Generating Outlook

APAC was the largest online travel booking platform market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in online services in different online travel booking websites will significantly drive online travel booking platform market growth in this region over the forecast period. 34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for online travel booking platforms in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The global online travel booking platform market by packages segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. This segment involves online travel bookings as packages, which usually include flights, accommodation, tours, and transfers. Vendors in the market, such as Expedia Group, Ctrip.com International, TripAdvisor, and MakeMyTrip, are increasingly competing to provide such packages at a more convenient cost and discounts for various domestic and international locations. Also, the vendors use dynamic pricing technologies to withstand the market competition. However, the market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the direct segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the online travel booking platform market size.

To get more information on the market contribution of various regions & segments - Download a free sample now!

Online Travel Booking Platform Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist online travel booking platform market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online travel booking platform market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online travel booking platform market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online travel booking platform market vendors

Online Travel Booking Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.91% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 204.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -35.08 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, France, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Hostelworld.com Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and TUI AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

