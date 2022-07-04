Online Travel Booking Platform Market size to grow by USD 943.6 Bn | APAC to occupy 36% market growth | Technavio

Vendor landscape

The global online travel booking platform market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of a significant number of large to small-scale vendors. The established vendors have strong financial capabilities and expertise to offer high-quality services. Small-scale vendors compete with established vendors by using low-pricing strategies and strengthening the local customer base.

Increasing internet and smartphone penetration due to technological advances has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, disruptions in travel demand due to various issues such as airline pricing, hotel pricing, and natural calamities might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Hostelworld.com Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and TUI AG are among some of the major market participants.

Online Travel Booking Platform Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global online travel booking platform market is segmented as below:

Type

Packages



Direct

The packages segment will have the maximum share of the market. The availability of packages at a more convenient cost and discounts for various domestic and international locations and the dynamic pricing technologies adopted by vendors are driving the growth of the segment.

Booking Platform

Mobile/tablet



Desktop/laptop

The mobile/tablet segment will account for maximum revenue generation in the market over the forecast period. The increased adoption of smartphones and availability of multiple travel applications are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

About 36% of the market share will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The increase in internet and smartphone penetration across countries such as China and India are the key factors driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the high demand for international and domestic travel in countries such as Japan, China, Thailand, and Singapore is contributing to the growth of the online travel booking platform market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The online travel booking platform market report covers the following areas:

Online Travel Booking Platform Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist online travel booking platform market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online travel booking platform market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online travel booking platform market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online travel booking platform market vendors

Online Travel Booking Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.64% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 943.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.45 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, France, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group Inc., Hostelworld.com Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd.,

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., Trip.com Group Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and TUI AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis,

COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Packages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Direct - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Booking platform

Market segments

Comparison by Booking platform

Mobile/tablet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Desktop/laptop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Booking platform

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Airbnb Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc.

eDreams ODIGEO

Expedia Group Inc.

Hostelworld.com Ltd.

MakeMyTrip Ltd.

Thomas Cook India Ltd.

Trip.com Group Ltd.

TripAdvisor LLC

TUI AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

