Online Travel Pioneer Heads Out of Retirement to Join Fast Growing Travel Site

DOVER, Del., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rick Schneider, who recently retired from Priceline as Vice President of Global Business Development for Priceline Partner Network (PPN), has decided to jump back into the travel space as Chief Strategy Officer of Charity Pro Travel. The announcement comes from Charity Pro Travel Inc. founder and young entrepreneur Megan Maloney. "We couldn't be more excited than to have Rick join our team, his lifetime of accomplishments with the growth and development of the online travel industry, perfectly aligns with our mission to help change the world, one adventure at a time."

Rick Schneider retired in April of 2020 from Priceline after nearly a decade of growing Priceline Partner Network's affiliate program from a handful of partners to nearly a billion dollars of annual travel sales. Rick brings over 30 years travel management experience, first owning a chain of brick and mortar agencies, then managing the franchise program at Carlson Wagonlit. Rick went on to co-found the partner program at World Choice Travel, later acquired by Travelocity where he grew the Travelocity Partner Network from zero to thousands of worldwide affiliates over a decade before joining Priceline.

Charity Pro Travel is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing travel sites, they were founded to make a difference and that is exactly what they do. Every time you book a hotel, rental car or airfare, Charity Pro Travel donates 50% of their commission to the charity of your choice. "You take the vacation, we make the donation," says Keith Hudson, Founding Partner and the father of pop star Katy Perry. "We give back, that's what it is all about and to have Rick Schneider, one of the pioneers in online travel guide the way, is a blessing for all."

"These have been dismal days in travel due to the pandemic," explains Schneider, "however, a strong surge of enthusiasm and pent-up demand is on the horizon as the world comes out of Covid-19, possibly exceeding demand of the pre-virus days. The strong opportunity with Charity Pro Travel is multiplied by the dire need Charities have to subsidize lost donations to fulfill their mission. Charity Pro Travel is well positioned to make a real difference to those in need, while delivering value to travelers."

When eleven-year-old Megan Maloney lost three family members to cancer, it fueled an "aha moment" to make a difference. Today, her passion has become a fast-growing travel site, raising money for charities around the world. Charity Pro Travel offers exclusive deep discount hotel deals and has developed a revolutionary charity partner program raising money for their partners all year long. For investment information contact [email protected]

