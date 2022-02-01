Online Tutoring Market: Segmentation by Courses (STEM, language courses, and other courses) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA)--Forecast till 2025|Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global online tutoring market as a part of the global education services market within the global consumer discretionary market.

Online Tutoring Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of online tutoring is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Operations

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovations

Vendor Insights

The online tutoring market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the online tutoring market, including some of the vendors such as Ambow Education Holding Ltd., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., D2L Corp., iTutorGroup, K12 Inc., Pearson Plc, TAL Education Group, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., Varsity Tutors LLC, Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online tutoring market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Offers K-12 education, career education, and other tutoring services.

Offers K-12 education, career education, and other tutoring services. China Distance Education Holdings Ltd . - Provides learning simulation packaged software to its customers located in PRC. It includes Xiamen NetinNet and its subsidiaries, NetinNet Finance, and Beijing NetinNet.

. Provides learning simulation packaged software to its customers located in PRC. It includes Xiamen NetinNet and its subsidiaries, NetinNet Finance, and Beijing NetinNet. D2L Corp. - Offers LMS such as Core Engagement and Performance Plus to corporates. It offers services and add-ons for its products.

Geographical Highlights

The online tutoring market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. In APAC, China and Japan are the two most important markets for online tutoring. The market in this region will expand faster than the markets in MEA and South America.

The increasing investments from private equity investors in online tutoring companies in India are driving the expansion of the online tutoring industry in India. In India's online tutoring business, BYJU's and Vedantu are the two most prominent sellers. BYJU's has received about $240 million in funding from a variety of sources. This funding, according to BYJU, will enable it to expand into international markets and provide instructional goods for kids all across the world. As a result of these increased investments in online tutoring organizations, the online tutoring market in India is expected to grow throughout the forecast period.

Moreover, countries like China, the US, India, the UK, and Germany are the key market for the online tutoring market in APAC, owing to the growing popularity of online microlearning and the availability of apps and wearables for online tutoring in this region.

Key Market Dynamics-

Online Tutoring Key Market Drivers:

The growing importance of STEM education

A major driver driving the growth of the worldwide online tutoring market is the growing relevance of STEM education among students, parents, and various educational stakeholders around the world. STEM combines various topics into a single learning approach focused on real-world applications. It prepares students for jobs in the STEM industry by providing them with the necessary training. One of the main reasons for the growing popularity of STEM courses among students throughout the world is the growing number of career prospects in the sector. During the projected period, STEM job opportunities are expected to exceed non-STEM job possibilities.

Online Tutoring Key Market Trends:

Apps and wearables for online tutoring

In the worldwide online tutoring market, advanced technology such as mobile apps and wearables are new trends. Virtual reality (VR) is being used in tutoring to create a unique learning experience. Tutors are boosting their sessions with numerous mobile apps in addition to using VR in online classes. The demand for mobile learning apps is being fueled by the proliferation of smartphones and the increasing penetration of the Internet. In virtual classrooms, VR and smartwatches are projected to be the most popular technologies. The capacity to readily exchange content is the main advantage of these technologies. As a result, more vendors are projected to implement such technologies in their systems during the projection period.

Online Tutoring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 153.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.10 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ambow Education Holding Ltd., ArborBridge Inc., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Club Z! Inc, D2L Corp., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Growing Stars Inc., iTutorGroup, John Wiley & Sons Inc., K12 Inc., My Tutorweb Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Preply Inc., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Sylvan Learning LLC, TAL Education Group, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., Varsity Tutors LLC, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

