Online Tutoring Market Size to Increase by USD 153.07 Billion | Research Insights Highlight Advanced Technologies such as Mobile Apps and Wearables as Latest Trends | Technavio

View Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and how they will impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The Online Tutoring Market is fragmented with the presence of several global and regional players. The report also offers information on several market vendors, including Ambow Education Holding Ltd., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., D2L Corp., iTutorGroup, K12 Inc., Pearson Plc, TAL Education Group, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., Varsity Tutors LLC, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Some of the leading players in the market are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Read Sample Market Research Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the Online Tutoring Market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region currently holds 44% of the global market share and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. China and India are the key markets for online tutoring in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/online-tutoring-market-industry-analysis

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The advanced technologies such as mobile apps and wearables are considered as recent trends of the online tutoring market which is positively impacting the growth. VR and smartwatches are expected to be the most popular technologies in virtual classrooms as it creates a unique environment for studying. Along with the use of VR in online lessons, tutors are enhancing their sessions with various mobile apps. The proliferation of smartphones, coupled with the increasing penetration of the Internet, is fueling the demand for mobile learning apps.

According to Technavio's report threat from open-source and private tutoring will hamper the market growth. Consumers who cannot afford a paid online tutoring service will opt for tutoring programs offered by open-source online tutoring firms. Similarly, there are numerous private tutoring firms available in the market. Private tutors give personal attention to students, whereas the interaction between a tutor and a student is not that effective in online tutoring. Furthermore, private tutors will get to know a student's learning style and can modify teaching methods based on the requirements of the student. These factors pose a challenge to the online tutoring market.

View free sample for highlights on market Trends & Challenges affecting the Online Tutoring Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK by Type and Course - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 – The K-12 online tutoring market in the UK has the potential to grow by USD 4.50 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.77%.

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Online Tutoring Services Market in US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 – The online tutoring services market in the US has the potential to grow by USD 16.45 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.15%.

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Online Tutoring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 153.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.10 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ambow Education Holding Ltd., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., D2L Corp., iTutorGroup, K12 Inc., Pearson Plc, TAL Education Group, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., Varsity Tutors LLC, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

