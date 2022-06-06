Online Tutoring Market Size will Grow by USD 182.32 billion | 44% of the market growth will originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Learn more about the scope of the market as you download your sample copy!

Online Tutoring Market: Courses Landscape

STEM: The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) courses segment held the largest online tutoring market share in 2021. The segment will continue to emerge as the largest revenue-generating segment throughout the predicted period. The significant increase in student enrollment in STEM courses is expected to drive the growth of the segment in the coming years. Countries such as China , India , the US, and the UK are increasingly focusing on STEM education to narrow down the supply-demand gap in STEM-related job opportunities.

Other courses

Online Tutoring Market: Geographic Outlook

APAC: 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for online tutoring in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in investments from private equity investors in the online tutoring companies, in countries such as India , will propel the online tutoring market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

North America

South America

MEA

Online Tutoring Market: Vendor Landscape

The online tutoring market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Companies Covered:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

ArborBridge Inc.

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

CB Information Services Inc

Club Z Inc.

Crown Education Group Ltd

D2L Corp.

Fleet Education Services Ltd.

Growing Stars Inc.

iTutorGroup Ltd.

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

My Tutorweb Ltd.

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

Pearson Plc

Preply Inc.

Providence Equity Partners LLC

Stride Inc.

Sylvan Learning LLC

TAL Education Group

Varsity Tutors LLC

Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2026

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

