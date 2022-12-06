Online tutoring market to grow by 15.03% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing Importance of STEM Education will Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Online tutoring market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Tutoring Market 2023-2027

15+, Including Ambow Education Holding Ltd., ArborBridge LLC, China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Club Z Inc., D2L Corp., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Growing Stars Inc., iTutorGroup Ltd., John Wiley and Sons Inc., My Tutorweb Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Nuevo Agora Centro De Estudios SL, Pearson Plc, Preply Inc, Stride Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Courses, Platform, and Geography

To understand more about the online tutoring market, request a sample report

In 2017, the online tutoring market was valued at USD 88.07 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 36.65 billion. The online tutoring market size is estimated to grow by USD 196.35 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 15.38% according to Technavio.

Online tutoring market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a report sample!

Online tutoring market - Vendor Insights

The global online tutoring market is fragmented. The market is witnessing the entry of many enterprises and startups, which is expected to further increase the fragmentation during the forecast period. Both international and regional players prevail in the market, including the ones with diverse service portfolios and single-solution providers. All these vendors play a critical role in the development of global digital education systems. International players are focusing on growing inorganically by acquiring regional or local players. This market's competitive environment will intensify further during the forecast period, with an increase in product or service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - The company offers online tutoring such as K-12 educational services.

ArborBridge LLC - The company offers online tutoring for SAT and ACT coaching.

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. - The company offers online tutoring for accounting, healthcare, engineering, and construction.

Online tutoring market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

Growing importance of STEM education

Strong global demand for test preparation

Increasing focus on language learning

Key Challenges:

Threat from open-source and private tutoring

Difficulties in developing and distributing digital content

Data security and privacy issues in the online tutoring industry

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The online tutoring market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategies

Analyze competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this online tutoring market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the online tutoring market size and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa .

, , , and the and . Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online tutoring market vendors.

Related Reports:

The predicted growth for the digital education content market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 47.10 billion at a progressing CAGR of 11.94%. The rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices is notably driving the digital education content market growth, although factors such as increased availability of open educational resources may impede the market growth.

size from 2021 to 2026 is at a progressing CAGR of 11.94%. The rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices is notably driving the digital education content market growth, although factors such as increased availability of open educational resources may impede the market growth. The online education market report is a comprehensive research document that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. Technavio's analysts estimate the market size growth of USD 148.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.49%. The Standardization of tests is notably driving the online education market growth, although factors such as inadequate cybersecurity measures may impede the market growth.

Online Tutoring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 196.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.03 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ambow Education Holding Ltd., ArborBridge LLC, China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Club Z Inc., D2L Corp., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Growing Stars Inc., iTutorGroup Ltd., John Wiley and Sons Inc., My Tutorweb Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Nuevo Agora Centro De Estudios SL, Pearson Plc, Preply Inc, Stride Inc., Sylvan Learning LLC, TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Varsity Tutors LLC, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Courses



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global online tutoring market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global online tutoring market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Course Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Course Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Platform Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Courses

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Courses - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Courses - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Courses

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Courses



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Courses

6.3 STEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on STEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on STEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on STEM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on STEM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Language courses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Language courses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Language courses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Language courses - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Language courses - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Other courses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Other courses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Other courses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Other courses - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Other courses - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Courses

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Courses ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Platform

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Platform



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Platform

7.3 Desktop tutoring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Desktop tutoring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Desktop tutoring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Desktop tutoring - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Desktop tutoring - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Mobile tutoring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Mobile tutoring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Mobile tutoring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Mobile tutoring - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Mobile tutoring - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Platform ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 ArborBridge LLC

Exhibit 121: ArborBridge LLC - Overview



Exhibit 122: ArborBridge LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: ArborBridge LLC - Key offerings

12.5 China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 124: China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 127: China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Club Z Inc.

Exhibit 129: Club Z Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Club Z Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Club Z Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 D2L Corp.

Exhibit 132: D2L Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: D2L Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: D2L Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 135: D2L Corp. - Key offerings

12.8 Fleet Education Services Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Fleet Education Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Fleet Education Services Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Fleet Education Services Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Growing Stars Inc.

Exhibit 139: Growing Stars Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Growing Stars Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Growing Stars Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 iTutorGroup Ltd.

Exhibit 142: iTutorGroup Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: iTutorGroup Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: iTutorGroup Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Exhibit 145: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 149: Pearson Plc - Overview



Exhibit 150: Pearson Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Pearson Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

12.13 Stride Inc.

Exhibit 153: Stride Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Stride Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Stride Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 TAL Education Group

Exhibit 156: TAL Education Group - Overview



Exhibit 157: TAL Education Group - Business segments



Exhibit 158: TAL Education Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: TAL Education Group - Segment focus

12.15 Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Varsity Tutors LLC

Exhibit 163: Varsity Tutors LLC - Overview



Exhibit 164: Varsity Tutors LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Varsity Tutors LLC - Key offerings

12.17 Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

