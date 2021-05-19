Online Tutoring Market to Reach USD 278 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.82% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Tutoring Industry is Segmented by Type STEM Courses, Language Courses, Other Courses, by Application Students, Non-Students. The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2026. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Education Category.

The global Online Tutoring market size is projected to reach USD 278 Billion by 2026, from USD 150 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.82% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the online tutoring market are:

Increase in adoption by higher education students and corporate employees for skill enhancement.

COVID-19 outbreak has forced institutions to go online to offer tutoring services to their students and learners.

Technical advances and improvements in the accessibility of portable communication devices are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for market players.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE ONLINE TUTORING MARKET

The widespread adoption of online tutoring services by school students and corporate professionals is projected to expand significantly over the forecast period. This trend is expected to drive the growth of the online tutoring market size.

COVID-19 has caused schools all over the world to close. As a result, education has undergone significant transformations, with a significant increase in e-learning and online tutoring taking place remotely and through online platforms. As a result, there is a steady increase in the growth of the online tutoring market size.

For a better user experience, companies in the online tutoring industry are increasingly investing in trends like gamification. Gamification online tutoring is expected to elicit a game-like response and level of interaction from students. As a result, knowledge retention, motivation, and efficiency are seen to improve. This trend of gamification is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the online tutoring market.

Other factors driving the acceptance of the online tutoring market include ongoing technical advances and improvements in the accessibility of portable communication devices. Furthermore, in developing countries, government funding for digital teaching is enabling colleges and schools to deliver online learning sessions. Government policies like these are expected to fuel the online tutoring market size.

ONLINE TUTORING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to be one the largest online tutoring market share during the forecast period. However, because of the presence of emerging economies such as India, the Asia Pacific region is expected to see the fastest growth in the online tutoring industry during the forecast period. The acceptance of online tutoring services is expected to be boosted by government-led strategic developments, such as government-funded education projects in rural areas.

Based on type, STEM is expected to be one of the lucrative segments during the forecast period. A major factor driving the growth of STEM education is the increasing importance of STEM education among students, parents, and various educational stakeholders around the world.

ONLINE TUTORING MARKET SEGMENTATION

by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

by Type, the market is primarily split into

STEM Courses

Language Courses

Other Courses

by Application, this report covers the following segments

Students

Non-students

Key companies covered in this report are:

Club Z! Tutoring

Fleet Education Services (Fleet Tutors)

Huntington Learning Center

Pearson ELT

Chegg

Learn to Be

The Princeton Review.

