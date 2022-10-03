Online Video Platform Market Size to Grow by USD 1.01 Bn, Rise in Online Video Consumption to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online video platform market will be driven by factors such as the rise in online video consumption. The number of videos watched by online audiences has increased significantly. In addition, there has been a shift in video content from short-duration films to those with more content. Moreover, there are several genres of online videos, such as videos from the entertainment industry, professional videos, and commercial advertisement videos. Videos can be watched on various devices such as tablets, mobiles, laptops, and desktops. The rise in the number of online video audiences is encouraging many investors to invest in online video advertising, which is driving the global online video platform market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Video Platform Market 2022-2026

The online video platform market size is expected to grow by USD 1.01 billion. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.78% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market has been segmented by end-user (individuals, brand and enterprises, and content creators), type (UGC, DIY, and SaaS), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Online Video Platform Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC is going to have significant growth during the forecast period. About 38% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from the region. China is the key country for the online video platform market in APAC. The growth is attributed to factors such as improvements in Internet connectivity, the rising popularity of online videos, and the increasing use of smartphones. Moreover, APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global online video platform market. The marketing of video games through mobile apps is a key trend in the region. Most mobile gamers in the region find new games on mobile apps.

Online Video Platform Market: End-user Landscape

The individual segment will be the major contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Favorable end-user-generated content can lead to a rise in the use of products or services. Hence, online video platforms generate high revenue from individual online videos.

Online Video Platform Market: Companies Covered

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amobee Inc.

Brightcove Inc.

Comcast Corp.

Dacast Inc.

Endavo Media and Communications Inc

Groupe SEB

International Business Machines Corp.

Kaltura Inc.

Limelight Networks Inc.

MediaMelon Inc.

Muvi LLC

Panopto Inc.

Pixability Inc.

RTL Group SA

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vidyome

Wochit Inc.

Workday Inc.

Online Video Platform Market: What our Reports offer

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Online Video Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amobee Inc., Brightcove Inc., Comcast Corp., Dacast Inc., Endavo Media and Communications Inc, Groupe SEB, International Business Machines Corp., Kaltura Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., MediaMelon Inc., Muvi LLC, Panopto Inc., Pixability Inc., RTL Group SA, Verizon Communications Inc., Vidyome, Wochit Inc., and Workday Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

