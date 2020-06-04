Online Video Platforms and COVID-19 - Increasing Demand for OVPs in the Education Segment and Across all Enterprises

DUBLIN, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Post-pandemic Growth Opportunity Analysis of the Online Video Platforms Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The outbreak of the coronavirus and its elevation to the status of a global pandemic has had ripple effects on all types of industries around the world. With many cities on lockdown, storefronts shuttered, and corporations enforcing work-from-home mandates, digital strategies have become more important than ever.

For enterprises, publishers, and brands, video has come to the forefront as the most potent, business-critical tool driving all inbound and outbound communications with employees, customers, partners, suppliers, and resellers. Broadcasters, content owners, and video-on-demand providers are witnessing surges in the demand for engaging content that can be streamed on multiple devices and platforms.



This study takes a look at the impact of COVID-19 on the global OVP market, examines how companies in the space have been responding in the light of this unprecedented crisis, and considers growth opportunities. This special re-forecast has a base year of 2019 and a forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

Key Topics Covered



1. Growth Environment

Revised State of the OVP Market Due to the Pandemic

Key Forecast Criteria

Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast

Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast Discussion

Scenario 2: Aspirational Forecast

Scenario 2: Aspirational Forecast Discussion

Other Forecast Trends

OVP Market Future Outlook

2. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Demand for OVPs in the Education Segment and Across all Enterprises

3. Companies to Action



