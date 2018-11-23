Online Visitor Pre-registration for LED CHINA 2019 - Shenzhen is Now Open

Shenzhen, well known as the production hub of the LED industry, is also the core city of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Bay Area. With a class-leading convention & exhibition center, international airport and high-speed railway network, it is promising that Shenzhen will soon become the second largest exhibition city (after Shanghai) in China.

LED CHINA 2019 - Shenzhen is devoted to building a complete one-stop platform with a wide range of LED related products, LED applications in different industrial fields and integrated solutions in extended market segments. The new website of LED CHINA 2019 - Shenzhen has gone online and can be visited at www.LEDChina.com to find more detail about the show.

Register before December 20th and the VIP visitor badge will be mailed for free.

Information of LED CHINA 2019 - Shenzhen

Objective: Building the Most Complete Supply Chain of LED Industry

Opening Dates: 21-23 February 2019

Venue: Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center

Exhibit Products: LED Display, LED Advertising Illuminant, LED Lighting, LED Chips & Packaging, LED Equipment

LED CHINA 2019 - Shenzhen Floorplan

600 exhibitors and brands

40,000 sqm of exhibition space

With the opening of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong high-speed railway, it takes only 14 minutes to go from Hong Kong West Kowloon station to Shenzhen Futian Station and only 10 minutes to walk from Futian Station to Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, which greatly facilitates travel for international buyers.

Concurrent Events

DIGITAL SIGNAGE 2019 - Shenzhen

SIGN CHINA 2019 - Shenzhen

2019 Future Sign Academy 3rd Annual Summit

LED CHINA 2019-Shenzhen will be one of the first LED industrial shows in 2019 and will have the best LED products from China.

