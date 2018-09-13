Online Voting For Year Two Of Prestigious JCS International "Young Creatives Award" Opens Today

One-Minute Videos on the Theme "Stand Up For Peace"! Span 38 Countries

Now is Your Chance to Identify the Next Generation of Filmmaking Talent

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and JCS International announced today that entries for the 2018 JCS International Young Creatives Award competition are now online for viewing and public voting. The initiative, launched last year, is designed to discover, recognize, and foster young talent from around the world while creating a global conversation around peace.

The competition is open to global entrants between the ages of 18 and 29. Videos entered this year around the theme Stand Up for Peace! span 38 countries. Online voting, available from September 12 to 19 on the International Academy's website (https://www.iemmys.tv/youngcreatives.aspx) will determine the finalists for the competition.

A blue-ribbon panel of accomplished jurors will determine the three winners at the end of September.

"We are proud to be raising awareness about peace and celebrating the amazing work of young creatives from around the world," said Michal Grayevsky, President of JCS International. "We encourage everyone to go watch the videos and vote."

The three winners will be announced on October 3, 2018 and will be flown to New York to receive their award at the International Emmy World Television Festival on November 17, 2018. They will also attend the International Emmy Awards Gala on November 19.

More information and to watch the winning 2017 films, go to https://www.iemmys.tv/youngcreatives.aspx

About JCS International

JCS International, a Ronald S. Lauder Company, is a global media company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1979, JCS pioneered the one-stop shop concept, offering full-service production capabilities, from conception to execution, all under one roof. For decades, JCSI has brought together media outlets from around the world and helped them fulfill their mission. Now, JCSI is creating a unique new media platform for young companies, entrepreneurs and creative talent, helping its partners realize their potential and scale.

Media Contact: Michal Grayevsky, Michal@mg745fifth.com

SOURCE JCS International