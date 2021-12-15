MANCHESTER, Conn., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralph Waldo Emerson famously said that "every artist was first an amateur." A humbling sentiment indeed, yet profound in its ability to motivate and encourage an entire generation of writers and artists who have yet to have their work seen, heard, or appreciated. Holding a deep appreciation for art and especially the written word, Scott Hughes, Founder of OnlineBookClub.org is proud to announce that he will be holding a free-to-enter Poetry and Art Contest to help aspiring talent thrive amid the digital age.

OnlineBookClub.org President, Scott Hughes, Announces Poetry and Art Contest with Over $10,000 in Prizes, Free Entry

Scott Hughes created the OnlineBookClub as a free online community where like-minded book lovers can connect, read, discuss, and earn cash for honest book reviews. This one-of-a-kind community has become the bibliophile's paradise and has been at the forefront of encouraging and inspiring up-and-coming talent since its founding in 2006.

"I created OnlineBookClub.org originally, but this is a community that has a life of its own, and really it has been built and grown and developed by countless wonderful people throughout the years and to this day. It's such a friendly welcoming kind community of diverse book lovers from all over the world." – Scott Hughes

Beginning on December 14th, 2021, and concluding on March 15th, 2022 , the OnlineBookClub Poetry and Art Contest will recognize outstanding musicians, writers, poets, and artists of any kind for their original, unpublished works. Over $10,000 in prizes will be awarded, including a $1,000 prize for the top winner in each of the following categories:

Short Stories

Poems

Visual Art (Paintings, Drawings, etc.)

Songs

Multiple winners will be selected for each category to receive at least $100 in prizes along with the privilege of having their work published in a major highly publicized anthology alongside extraordinary artists.

"I love helping people achieve their dreams because it speaks my dream. My dream is for people to be free, be heard, and feel loved." – Scott Hughes

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to helping rising artists thrive amid the digital age, Scott Hughes purpose-driven vision can come to fruition with the OnlineBookClub Poetry and Art Contest.

To learn more about Scott Hughes, the Online Book Club, or enter the contest please visit: https://onlinebookclub.org/poetry-and-art-contest/

About Scott Hughes

Scott Hughes is an author, entrepreneur, father, and philanthropist based in Manchester, Connecticut. Developing a passion for literature at a young age, Scott has dedicated his professional life to developing purpose-driven content, including his four books Justice: A Novella, 10 Step Plan to Promote Your Book, Achieve Your Dreams, and The Banned Book about Love. Over his esteemed career, Scott has served as a member on the Manchester Board of Education, President of the town-wide PTA in Manchester, and Vice President on the state-wide Connecticut PTA. In 2006 at the young age of nineteen, Scott created a free online community where like-minded book lovers can connect, collaborate, and engage with one another. Since its founding, OnlineBookClub has expanded to an e-reading app and has cultivated an online community of over 2.7 million registered users dedicated to unifying the world through the written word.

