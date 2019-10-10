OnlineDegree.com Releases Rankings of the Best Online Business Degrees

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineDegree.com , a leading authority in college and university rankings and resources, has published rankings of the best online business degrees & best online colleges for adult education.

"We've put together rankings of the best colleges to highlight the gems that are—sometimes overlooked," Sarah Koontz, Managing Editor of OnlineDegree.com, said of the ranking. "Big national rankings such as those from US News, and others tend to overlook some lower profiled, yet high-quality schools, and we're excited to highlight some of the best colleges for business degrees, and adult education in America with these rankings."

OnlineDegree.com developed its lists by looking at traditional metrics of institutional excellence such as student-to-faculty ratio, incoming student test scores, and regional accreditation according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics and other student review websites such as Niche.com. OnlineDegree.com also incorporated data on return on investment, or the difference between tuition costs and expected early career salary, found on Payscale.

The ranking for the Best Online Business Degrees finds Indiana University Bloomington in the top spot. Northeastern University is in second, and Pennsylvania State University rounds out the top three.

Indiana University Bloomington

Northeastern University

Pennsylvania State University

Villanova University

University Of Massachusetts Amherst

University Of Texas At Dallas

Auburn University

University Of Alabama

Florida International

University Of Nebraska-Lincoln

East Carolina University

Oklahoma State University

Western Carolina University

Ball State University

Lewis University

About OnlineDegree.com

OnlineDegree.com is devoted to helping millions of people go back to school who've been unable to take that first critical step. University and college education can often be too expensive and unapproachable for the majority of Americans. Normal distractions of work, bills, and home life often prevent someone from being able to dedicate the appropriate time and money to a traditional 4-year degree program. This has led to a rise in new marketplace offerings which attempt to bypass traditional universities completely…we think that's a problem and unnecessary. Our primary offering helps people attend traditional universities and save money in the process.

About Grant Aldrich

Grant Aldrich founded OnlineDegree.com with a purpose-driven mission: make higher education more accessible and affordable for everyone. After graduating college with an overwhelming amount of debt, he was determined to change how students embark on their college education.

