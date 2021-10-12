OnlineLabels.com Releases New Line of Pre-printed Stickers and Labels

SANFORD, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading label retailer, OnlineLabels.com, has announced a new line of pre-printed labels and stickers to add to its product lineup. These stickers and labels are professionally pre-designed and arrive to customers printed on sheets, ready to use.

These pre-printed stickers and labels are available at OnlineLabels.com . The products are separated into different categories, such as Baby Shower Stickers, Name Tag Stickers, and Wedding Favor Labels. Each category will include a variety of shapes, sizes, uses, designs, and themes.

Marriage milestone pre-printed wine label. Happy birthday candy favor stickers.

"There's a growing demand for professional quality stickers among consumers who may not have the time or ability to create their own," says OnlineLabels.com President Dave Carmany. "Whether our customer is hosting a baby shower, a wedding, or some other type of event, they can select a design from our library of pre-designed label templates and save hours of design time."

All designs are printed on durable weatherproof label sheets. Pre-printed labels and stickers can be purchased with no minimum order quantities, allowing customers to order as little as a single sheet. At launch, OnlineLabels.com will offer:



50 new designs across several categories. These categories include baby showers, birthdays, weddings, and more.

Stickers that range from heartwarming to funny with designs such as "Will you be my bridesmaid" and "#FYP BDay Bash."

Sticker sizes that vary to fit on a variety of containers and treats including candy bars, wine bottles, water bottles, and more.

Bulk pricing for anyone looking to order larger quantities on labels.

The pre-printed stickers join OnlineLabels.com's existing line of blank and custom labels. This gives customers the flexibility to print their own labels, order them professionally printed, or skip the design process entirely with the new pre-printed labels.

"We have plans to continue the development of this line of products and grow the product base over time," continues Carmany. "We want customers to view OnlineLabels.com as a one-stop-shop for all label needs."

OnlineLabels.com is the industry leader for personal and professional labeling. Dedicated to the success of its customers, the manufacturer and ecommerce retailer offers an extensive selection of label configurations, a suite of design tools, and award-winning customer service. It is revolutionizing the labeling industry with resources and services that empower customers to achieve their goals. More information about the company can be found at OnlineLabels.com.

Media Contact

Johnny Nieves

888-575-2235 Ext. 741

[email protected]

SOURCE OnlineLabels.com