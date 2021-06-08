OnLogic Launches Four Display, AMD Powered ThinManager® Ready Thin Client

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnLogic ( www.onlogic.com ), global manufacturer of industrial and rugged hardware solutions, has announced the addition of the TM800 to their line of thin clients that ship with ThinManager® software pre-loaded. The TM800 is a cost-effective and powerful industrial AMD Ryzen™ powered thin client, capable of driving four independent displays in order to serve the increasing visualization demands of the modern factory.

"The TM800 offers more native displays to accommodate the growing demand for visualization of devices and data in Industry 4.0 driven factories. With the power of four displays, the operator can count on a single thin client to run their HMI and dashboards, meaning more insight and control in a single interface," said Carolyn Swan, Head of Strategic Partnerships at OnLogic. "The TM800 also features extensive I/O and onboard expansion options which allow for the connection of both legacy devices on the factory floor, as well as emerging technologies. It is an exciting time to be a part of the Industry 4.0 landscape and OnLogic continues to seek opportunities to marry software and hardware to create convenient and secure unified solutions."

OnLogic Industrial Hardware and ThinManager® Software

The OnLogic TM800 has undergone extensive testing by ThinManager®, enabling ease of integration into a reliable centrally managed network of user terminals. Each thin client can be updated, monitored and maintained from the server, reducing individual maintenance and allowing remote updates of each user terminal to maximize security, increase operational efficiencies and lower IT and OT costs.

Full specifications are available at www.onlogic.com/tm800/ , where the system can be configured and purchased 24/7.

About OnLogic: OnLogic is a global industrial computer manufacturer who designs highly-configurable, solution-focused computers engineered for reliability at the IoT edge. Their systems operate in the world's harshest environments, empowering customers to solve their most complex computing challenges. Founded in 2003 as Logic Supply, the company has offices in the U.S., Netherlands, Taiwan and Malaysia. Learn more about how OnLogic has helped more than 70,000 customers worldwide advance their ideas at www.onlogic.com or on Twitter @OnLogic.

