OnLogic Raspberry Pi-Powered Industrial Computer Now Available, More On The Way

The Factor 201, and upcoming Factor 202, are powered by the Raspberry Pi CM4 and designed for industrial computing and IoT.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnLogic ( www.onlogic.com ), a global industrial solution provider known for their reliable, orange industrial PCs, is now accepting pre-orders for their new Factor 201 industrial computer. They've also released details about their forthcoming Factor 202 . Both devices are powered by the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4.

"We're delighted that OnLogic has chosen to develop the Factor 201 around Raspberry Pi. Using Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 with their custom-designed carrier boards and industrial enclosure has allowed OnLogic to offer their customers flexible and reliable solutions, and we see Raspberry Pi hardware being increasingly widely adopted in industry with products like this one," said Gordon Hollingworth, Chief Product Officer at Raspberry Pi Ltd.

"When Raspberry Pi unveiled the CM4, they mentioned that over half of the Raspberry Pi computers sold were being used for industrial and commercial applications," said Maxx Garrison, Product Manager at OnLogic. "The Raspberry Pi community already has a wealth of experience building Industry 4.0 and IoT solutions using Raspberry Pi. Our goal with the Factor 200 Series is to provide them with new tools to continue to innovate, no matter where they may need to install these systems."

The Factor 201 is compact, passively cooled, and intended for use as an industrial gateway, automation controller or edge computer. It features an operating temperature range of -20 to 60°C, multiple mounting options, and can be powered via PoE Power Delivery (PoE-PD), enabling single cable installation for network access and power.

The Factor 202 will add digital and analog I/O. A 2.7 inch capacitive touchscreen will provide status updates and system control.

The Factor 201 is expected to begin shipping in the coming weeks. Factor 202 is expected to be available later this year. For more information, visit www.onlogic.com/factor200 , or reach out to a Solution Specialist at +1 802 861 2300 or [email protected].

About OnLogic:

OnLogic is a global industrial computer manufacturer designing highly-configurable, solution-focused computers engineered for reliability at the IoT edge. Their systems operate in the world's harshest environments, empowering customers to solve their most complex computing challenges.

