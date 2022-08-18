Only 14% of Consumers with Federal Student Loans on Pause Can Afford Payments, ScoreSense Survey Finds 62% of survey respondents say they are delaying major life purchases

DALLAS , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A survey of consumers with federal student loans on pause, which went into effect during the COVID-19 pandemic, reveals that only 14% of respondents say they can afford the payments with no issues when the forbearance period ends, according to a consumer survey by ScoreSense®, a credit score monitoring product. The survey also revealed that 42% of respondents aren't sure how they will add loan payments back into their budget. The most recent extension to the payment pause, which began in March 2020, continues to August 31, 2022, with payments currently scheduled to restart in September.

The survey, focused on the resumption of federal student loan payments and implications, included these highlights:

• To resume payments, 18% of survey respondents say they will need to cut their budgets or rely on family to help to add these loan payments back into their budgets. About one of four respondents between the ages of 18-34 will need help from family members to help with student loans.

During the pause, nearly 25% of respondents used their money to pay off debts/loans. Loan holders between 18-34 in age indicated they were more likely to invest the money compared to the older age groups.

The resumption of payments will delay major life events for some loan holders, including the purchase of a home (30% of respondents) or having a child (18% of respondents).

Loan holders plan to cut expenses to make payments, including groceries (25% of respondents) and children's activities (19% of respondents).

"Unfortunately, we're seeing the perfect storm of economic stress on households where higher prices, interest rates, property assessments, and more is making it very difficult for many people to live within their means. For many student loan holders, making payments in 2020 was much easier than it will be when they resume," said Carlos Medina, senior vice president at One Technologies, LLC., which offers ScoreSense.

