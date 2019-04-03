Only 2% of Consumers Are Likely to Stop Shopping at a Company That Speaks Out About Environmental Issues, New Survey Finds

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People expect businesses to demonstrate corporate social responsibility by taking stances on pertinent social issues. Some issues, however, are more divisive than others, according to a study by Clutch , the leading B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm.

People support businesses that take stances related to the environment (89%), human rights (80%), gender (74%), and, to a lesser extent, politics (56%). Issues related to the environment and human rights are the least likely to cause controversy.

Consumers expect businesses to speak out about social issues related to the environment, human rights, and gender, according to new data from Clutch. Consumers are less supportive when businesses speak out about politics, new survey data finds.

"The environment and human rights are universal," said Patrick McCaully, CEO of Pointman News Creation , a public relations agency. "These will always be issues that resonate with people."

Businesses Should Avoid Political Stances

Political social issues are among the most divisive, according to Clutch's survey.

People are more likely to stop shopping with a company that supports movements related to politics (15%) and gender (10%) than the environment (2%) and human rights (5%).

According to PR agencies and experts, this is particularly challenging for businesses as the line between what is and isn't political blurs. Businesses should consider how the issue relates to their brand identity and if it will resonate with their audience.

Silence Can Be Best Option for PR

Regardless if a business decides to speak up or stay silent on controversial social issues, it should be prepared for backlash.

Businesses that stay silent, however, run a lower chance of losing customers than those that take a stance. Nearly two-thirds of people (63%) are likely to continue shopping at businesses that stay silent on issues they care about, while slightly fewer people (58%) say they would continue shopping at businesses that take stances on issues they disagree with.

"You don't make the decision to jump into a social movement because it's trendy or to generate buzz," said Scott Hancock, CEO of BLVR branding agency. "You do it because it is a belief the runs through the soul of your brand."

Businesses Can Use Social Media to Communicate Stances to Customers

Most people (52%) say businesses should communicate stances on social issues through social media. However, businesses risk losing control of the intended message and need to have a well-planned crisis communications strategy in place.

"Once you take a strong position through public relations or social media, it had better be what you believe, can back up, and feel good about as a company because you're going to open yourself up to criticism," McCaully said.

