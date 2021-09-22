Only Plant Based! Mayo, Sour Cream & Dressings Launch Across the U.S.

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over, egg-based mayo -- there's a new brand at the tailgate this fall. It's ultra-creamy and comes in several tasty flavors. It's shelf stable and heatable, and it's safe in the sun. It's completely egg-free. It's Only Plant Based!

Codeveloped in the U.S. and Northern Ireland, where mayonnaise is the queen of condiments, rich and creamy Original Mayo was the first Only Plant Based! product to debut on U.S. store shelves and online retail sites. The brand has already won a Great Taste Award. Only Plant Based! products contain no eggs or dairy and are heatable and shelf stable--no refrigeration required. In addition to Original Mayo, consumers and restaurants can now find Chipotle Mayo, Garlic Mayo, Ranch Dressing and Sour Cream in 11-oz. squeeze bottles and 40-oz. jars.

Offering a range of plant-based mayos and sauces to delight vegans, flexitarians and omnivores alike, the Great Taste Award-winning Only Plant Based! brand was codeveloped in the U.S. and Northern Ireland, where mayonnaise is the queen of condiments. Following successful launches in the United Kingdom, European Union and Asia Pacific, the brand was introduced in the United States this year.

Boasting "awesome taste and epic texture," the rich and creamy Original Mayo was the first Only Plant Based! product to roll out here. Soon to follow were spicy Chipotle Mayo and Garlic Mayo. Zesty all-American Ranch Dressing and velvety Sour Cream have recently joined the lineup, with more flavors on the way. All are available in both 11- and 40-ounce jars.

Made primarily from culinary rapeseed oil, spirit vinegar, vegetables and spices, Only Plant Based! products also differ from conventional mayos, sour creams and dressings because they are heatable and require no refrigeration.

"These products are shelf stable and, as we saw at the recent Dot Foods trade show, quick-service restaurants love them," says Vegano Foods consulting chef George Vutetakis. "They are delicious on their own, won't break down in a sauce and are a go-to solution for chefs and home cooks alike."

Only Plant Based! was recently named a member of the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA), which represents the nation's leading plant-based food companies.

Speaking of the Original Mayo, Vutetakis adds, "The taste and quality sell it— when people try it, they buy it. It is truly a crossover product. It's the only mayo you need."

Only Plant Based! mayos, dressings and sour cream are available at more than 380 grocers and restaurants in Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York and other cities across the U.S. They can also be ordered online through Kroger, Walmart, Vegan Essentials, GTFO It's Vegan, Fake Meats, Amazon and other online retailers.

"We are here on a large scale servicing retail, foodservice and manufacturing. This is real, plant-based mayo, crafted by those with a passion for mayonnaise."

Only Plant Based! will virtually exhibit at the upcoming Expo East Sept. 22-25, the virtual Fancy Food Show in NYC, Plant Based Food Expo in NYC and other trade shows and vegfests across the U.S.

For information on distribution and sales as well as retail locations, delicious recipes and more, visit onlyplantbasedfoods.com or email [email protected] or [email protected]. Follow updates on Instagram @onlyplantbasedfoods and Facebook @Only Plant Based Foods USA.

Editor's Note: For photos, interviews and samples, contact publicist Cyndi Summers at 586-945-8775 or [email protected].

CONTACT:

Cyndi Summers, Publicist

[email protected]

586-945-8775

SOURCE Only Plant Based!

Related Links

https://onlyplantbasedfoods.com/

