OnMyWay Recognized as The Top App for New Drivers by Credit Appraisals

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Appraisals features OnMyWay as the top app for new drivers after conducting more than 100 hours of research, countless debates, and deep analysis of innovation and organizational information.

Companies are evaluated based on the user engagement they generate, the decision-making power associated with their users, their organization's industry significance, and more, according to Credit Appraisals .

OnMyWay Earnings

Cell phone use has become so easy and common that people have begun abusing it by texting while at the wheel. Texting while driving is the last thing needed on highways where aggressive driving and other road distractions cause accidents every day. As the only mobile app that pays its users, not to text and drive, OnMyWay is a results-oriented app that rewards users with cash earnings for promoting the culture of safe driving.

According to the National Safety Council, cell phone usage while driving is responsible for 1.6 million crashes each year, with about four hundred thousand injuries, especially among young adults between 16 and 25 years of age. Additionally, 25% of these accidents are caused specifically by texting and driving, with cell phone use behind the wheel being six times more likely to cause an accident than drunk driving.

OnMyWay is on their way to help change the narrative of distracted driving by rewarding you for doing the right thing – putting down your phone behind the wheel.

"OnMyWay is one of the very best innovative apps we have researched," said Zak Gaines, Lead Research Analyst of Credit Appraisals. "For the past year, OnMyWay has generated immense engagement and enthusiasm among teenage drivers. Leading to a significant contribution In the solution to distracted driving. Congratulations on winning this award."

OnMyWay exists for three genuine purposeful reasons - preventing accidents, saving lives, and rewarding users. The app merely keeps your phone locked while driving and you can earn rewards when driving over 10 miles per hour without texting or using your phone. As an added bonus, passengers using OnMyWay get rewarded too!

Naturally, it pays to drive safely. At least, your safety is enough reward and motivation. But OnMyWay has created a unique earnings system to encourage drivers to go the extra mile in practicing road safety precautions. Users can boost their OnMyWay earning potential by referring your friends and family via a custom referral link. This way, you also get rewards for every mile each referral drives using the app.

OnMyWay earnings give users access to a variety of deals with sponsors who have a partnership with the app. Rewarding users with small incentives to end distracted driving has proved to be a great motivator.

According to OnMyWay, since inception users have prevented over 15,000 car accidents and saved over 100 lives and counting.

To avoid distracted driving crashes, download the Onmyway app free for your android and ios devices.

About OnMyWay

OnMyWay, based in Charleston, SC, has a mission to reverse the distracted driving epidemic through positive rewards. App users get paid for every mile they do not text and drive and can refer their friends to get compensated for them as well. The money earned can then be used to purchase items from participating advertisers through our OnMyWay Cash Offers. For sponsorship deals, career opportunities, inquiries, and more, you can visit OnMyWay's official website .

