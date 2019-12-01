ONNYX Announces Company Name Change to FTG of Greater Ohio

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ONNYX, a leading provider of secured national managed print services and subsidiary to Flex Technology Group, announces its corporate name change to FTG of Greater Ohio (FTG-GO) effective Dec. 2, 2019. The company's key executives, employees, and headquarters will remain in Sandusky, Ohio.

New Name Reflects Company's Unification to a National Brand

After successfully completing its integration with Flex Technology Group, ONNYX will officially move forward as FTG of Greater Ohio. While the company has experienced numerous name changes over the years (RS Business Machines, MCPc, and ONNYX), FTG-GO will mark the final stop in their evolution. The rebranding allows FTG-GO to further align itself with Flex Technology Group and present a more unified front as they continue to grow into one of the largest office technology companies in the nation.

"Our commitment to our customers and partners remains our highest priority as we make this final change," said Steve Tamburrino, President of FTG-GO. "By rebranding ourselves as FTG of Greater Ohio, we hope to eliminate any marketplace confusion so that we can focus on providing our customers with the best in class office technology solutions and services."

As FTG-GO transitions to this next phase of growth, there will only be one result: seamless, quality service. Customers, vendors, and partners will find no change in the quality of products and services offered or in conducting business with the company's new identity.

In addition to its new corporate name, the company has also introduced a new web address and updated website. FTG of Greater Ohio can now be found at www.GOFTG.com.

About FTG of Greater Ohio (FTG-GO)

FTG of Greater Ohio was founded in 1976 and is now in its second generation of ownership. The company has grown from a local service provider of copiers and printers to a national managed print solutions provider. Led by President Steve Tamburrino, each of the company's leadership team has an average of 30 years of industry experience and knowledge in the managed print environment. FTG of Greater Ohio partners with industry leaders such as HP, Canon, Lexmark and many others to provide the best in class products and solutions on which our customers rely. For additional information, please visit www.GOFTG.com.

About Flex Technology Group

Flex Technology Group provides customized office technology solutions for national and leading-edge regional companies. The company focuses on print, document management, document production and managed IT solutions, representing industry-leading suppliers such as Canon, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, HP, Lexmark, Sharp, and various software solutions. FTG services over 65,000 customers nationally. For additional information, please visit www.flextg.com.

Related Images

onnyx-is-now-ftg-of-greater-ohio.jpg

ONNYX is now FTG of Greater Ohio

New Name Reflects Company's Unification to a National Brand

Related Links

FTG of Greater Ohio

Flex Technology Group

SOURCE Flex Technology Group