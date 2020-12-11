OnPoint Community Credit Union Announces Cory Freeman as Vice President and Regional Manager of 20 New Fred Meyer In-store Branches

"Cory's extensive background in branch management and leadership at financial institutions across the nation will serve our members greatly," said Tory McVay, Chief Retail Officer and Marketing Executive, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "His knowledge of retail service expansion, in-store management and marketing, as well as his access to and knowledge of talent in the financial services industry, will allow us to further our purpose of building strong communities across our growing region."

Freeman brings more than 20 years of experience managing branches across the nation. He began his career managing Washington Mutual's retail branch expansion, and served in multiple branch and district manager roles in Oregon, Utah, Denver and Chicago. He then returned to Oregon in 2007 to head Chase Bank branches in the East Portland market for six years. Prior to joining OnPoint, Freeman served as a District Manager with U.S. Bank for six years and was responsible for managing its 21 branches in the Portland-metro south and eastside.

"OnPoint has a strong reputation for its focus on community and member experiences, and I'm honored to be part of this next stage of growth," said Freeman. "I look forward to providing my expertise and assisting OnPoint members with all their financial needs."

An Oregon native, Freeman grew up in Medford and graduated from the University of Oregon with a B.S. in Finance and Accounting. Freeman volunteers and is a board member for the Native American Youth and Family Center. He and his wife Celina live in Portland with their sons, Julian and Will.

Additional details about the Fred Meyer branch openings will be shared in the coming months. If you would like to learn more about a career at OnPoint, visit http://www.onpointcu.com/careers/.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving 415,000 members and with assets of $7.7 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler, and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

