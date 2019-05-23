OnPoint Community Credit Union Announces Winners for the 2019 Prize for Excellence in Education

The OnPoint Prize for Excellence in Education is an annual award that recognizes educators throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington for their exceptional work to inspire students and positively impact their schools and communities. Currently celebrating its 10 th year, the campaign has awarded more than $365,000 in prizes to over 275 local educators and schools.

"Even beyond their direct work with students, inspiring and innovative teachers have a positive impact on our entire community," said OnPoint Community Credit Union President and CEO Rob Stuart. "We have a rich history supporting educators, having been founded by 16 schoolteachers more than 85 years ago, and the OnPoint Prize for Excellence in Education is one way we showcase the exceptional work they continue to provide today."

K – 8 Educator of the Year

Francesca Aultman

5th Grade

Gilbert Heights Elementary School

Portland, Oregon

Francesca is a beacon of equity at Gilbert Height Elementary. She helps her students overcome their struggles, build confidence and achieve their goals. She has shifted her curriculum to reflect the diverse student groups through incorporating texts such an Esperanza Rising and lessons that are relevant to her students. During the most recent school year, 89 percent of her students passed the SBAC English Language Arts test. She has demonstrated a track record of above-average student growth for both gifted and struggling students. Francesca inspires other educators to do their best work. She also serves on four different school improvement teams and has served as a member of Gilbert Height's Building Leadership Team, 21st Century Site Council, Student Support Team and as a teacher representative for the Core Literacy Team.

9- 12 Educator of the Year

Tori Sharpe

English, AVID, ELL

Skyview High School

Vancouver, Washington

As an English, AVID and ELL teacher, Tori strives to create mutual respect among her students. She empowers her students to share their needs, assess their own learning and display their knowledge in the way that is best for them. Tori utilizes international exchange, videos, music, pop culture, traditional essays, reading, classroom collaboration and presentations as creative teaching tools. A few of the incredible projects Tori's students have completed include six-word memoirs, a This I Believe speech unit and a Edgar Allen Poetry Off. She works to build community inside and outside her school by facilitating volunteer opportunities at the Vancouver Bike Parade and Randall Children's Hospital. She acts as a leader at Skyview through the expansion of the school's English Language Development Classes, leading professional development on ELL techniques, acting as the girls wrestling coach and implementing family engagement nights. Tori inspires learning and creativity through her teaching.

Educator of the Year Finalists

OnPoint will award $5,000 to the following 2019 finalists and make a $1,500 donation to their schools for resources and supplies:

Nadia Boria – K-8 Finalist

3 rd grade

Scouters Mountain Elementary School

Happy Valley, Oregon

– K-8 Finalist 3 grade Scouters Mountain Elementary School Joe Minato – 9-12 Finalist

AP Physics I and Science Research

Wilson High School

Portland, Oregon

Circle of Excellence

Six additional teachers have been named to the Circle of Excellence. These educators will each receive a $1,500 cash prize and a $1,000 donation to their school.

Michelle Colbert – Art, Fir Ridge Campus Alternative School, Portland, Oregon

Art, Fir Ridge Campus Alternative School, Stephanie Fitzgerald – 7 th and 8 th Grade Math, Colton Middle School , Damascus , Oregon

7 and 8 Grade Math, , , Brandon Ramey – Health and PE, Newberg High School , Newberg, Oregon

Health and PE, Myron Ryan – Metalworking and Manufacturing, Franklin High School , Portland, Oregon

Metalworking and Manufacturing, , Kellie Tichenor – 1 st Grade, West Tualatin View Elementary, Portland, Oregon

1 Grade, West Tualatin View Elementary, Greg Wognild – Drama, Coding/Computer Science, Woodshop, Sky View Middle School , Bend, Oregon

2019 Community Builder Award Recipients:

OnPoint also announced the recipients of the Community Builder Award. The following four schools will receive a $1,000 donation to help fund a special school project. One school, selected by community votes, will receive a $2,000 donation.

Bridger Elementary School – Portland, Oregon – Bridger Scholars Program

– – Bridger Scholars Program Molalla High School – Molalla, Oregon – Friendship Courtyard

– – Friendship Courtyard Prescott Elementary School – Portland, Oregon – SUN School Homework

– – SUN School Homework Tucker Maxon School – Portland, Oregon – Special Needs Projector/Sound System

– – Special Needs Projector/Sound System Vose Elementary – Beaverton, Oregon – Ballet Folklorico After School Club

Learn more about the OnPoint Prize for Excellence in Education and our winners at www.onpointprize.com.

