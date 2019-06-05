OnPoint Community Credit Union Boosts Financial Wellness Education with New Online Platform and iGrad Partnership

PORTLAND, Ore., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Community Credit Union, the largest credit union in Oregon, has partnered with the financial wellness technology company iGrad to offer OnPoint members personalized financial wellness education. In addition to making Enrich available to its more than 370,000 members, OnPoint will offer the award-winning online platform to the public free of charge through the Financial Education section of its website.

Founded in 1932 by 16 school teachers, OnPoint is committed to advancing financial education and wellness for its members, local schools and students, and the communities it serves.

"At OnPoint, we are passionate about financial education," said OnPoint President and CEO Rob Stuart. "We are thrilled to add Enrich's incredible platform to the lineup of tools, resources and partnerships we harness to improve the financial wellness of our members and community."

Enrich's adaptive, personalized and interactive online financial literacy platform received the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments for its Enrich platform. Used by more than 300 employers and financial institutions nationwide, Enrich offers resources and educational content on topics relevant for teenagers through retirement-age people including paying for college, student loan debt management, budgeting, mortgages, long-term health care and more.

Designed around a proprietary behavioral algorithm, Enrich personalizes financial education for each user's situation and needs. It also offers tools, quizzes, videos, articles and a library of multimedia content.

"OnPoint Community Credit Union has made an important and commendable commitment to the financial education of its members, as well as the general public," said iGrad founder and President Rob LaBreche. "We are excited to be an integral part of that commitment."

About OnPoint Community Credit Union

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving more than 370,000 members and with assets of $5.5 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 13 Oregon (Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

About iGrad

iGrad is a San Diego-based private company that offers financial wellness solutions to colleges and universities, employers and financial institutions. iGrad recently received the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments for its Enrich platform. Its platform for higher education, also called iGrad, has been named Education Program of the Year three times by The Institute for Financial Literacy, is a three-time winner of the Best Product Award from University Business Magazine and has won the Outstanding Consumer Information Award from the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education. The company's Enrich financial wellness platform is used by more than 300 employers and financial institutions nationwide to provide comprehensive financial wellness education and action plans to employees and customers. For more information about the iGrad platform, visit http://schools.igrad.com. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit www.enrich.org.

