OnPoint Community Credit Union Expands Presence in Portland's Eastside with New Fremont & Williams Branch

The Fremont & Williams Branch, located at 16 NE Fremont Street, is housed in the Carbon12 building, heralded as one of the most environmentally sustainable residential projects in the world. Carbon12 is currently the tallest mass timber and cross-laminated timber (CLT) building in the United States.

The Fremont & Williams team will be led by Branch Manager Elaine Pratt and Assistant Branch Manager Richard Masotto. Pratt will also continue to manage OnPoint's Lloyd Center Branch. Masotto previously served as assistant branch manager at OnPoint's Stadium Branch and will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Fremont & Williams Branch.

To connect with its neighbors and welcome members, OnPoint will host a Grand Opening Celebration at the branch on Saturday, September 15, from 9 am to 1 pm. Neighborhood residents and businesses are invited to stop by for refreshments and giveaways, and to meet the staff.

In conjunction with the grand opening, Pratt and Masotto will present a $1,000 donation from OnPoint to the ReBuilding Center. The ReBuilding Center is a non-profit organization that works to build equitable and sustainable communities by promoting the reuse of salvaged building materials, donating materials to community-led projects, and offering educational classes and team-building events.

"Giving back and being involved in our community is who we are at OnPoint," said Pratt. "We look forward to engaging with neighbors and area businesses to support the community and our shared growth."

To explore career opportunities at OnPoint, visit us online at www.onpointcu.com/onpoint-careers.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION



OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving more than 353,000 members and with assets of $5.3 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 13 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

SOURCE OnPoint Community Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.onpointcu.com

