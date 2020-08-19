OnPoint Community Credit Union Helps Facilitate COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund Distribution

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Community Credit Union is partnering with the State of Oregon to administer COVID-19 emergency relief funding to individuals experiencing extreme financial hardship due to the pandemic. OnPoint began accepting applications today for the one-time, $500 relief checks from the state. OnPoint members and non-members are welcome to apply.

"We're proud to partner with the state on this vital program that has the potential to help tens of thousands of Oregonians," said Rob Stuart, OnPoint Community Credit Union President and CEO. "These checks will provide relief to families struggling to put food on the table and pay for other necessities during these unprecedented times. We invite anyone in our community who is eligible – members and non-members – to apply for the funding, so we can help extend a financial lifeline on behalf of the state."

In July, the Oregon Legislature approved funding for the $35 million Oregon Emergency COVID-19 Relief Program. The aid can support payments to as many as 70,000 Oregonians. OnPoint has volunteered to be one of the financial institutions helping to distribute funds. Full eligibility requirements can be found on the Oregon Emergency COVID-19 Relief Program application and include:

Eligible OnPoint members can complete and submit an application online and receive a deposit to their checking or savings account, or a check. Non-members will need to print out an application and deliver the completed document to any OnPoint branch. If approved, OnPoint will provide applicants with a $500 cashier's check.

Because the funding is limited, it is expected to be distributed in full. There are several other resources for those experiencing economic hardship, including:

Rent and utility services: Community Action Partnership of Oregon

Gas, electricity, internet and telephone company assistance: Oregon Energy Assistance

Mortgage assistance: Sign up for the Oregon Housing and Community Services news releases to stay informed about an upcoming program approved by the Oregon Legislature, or call (503) 986-2000

OnPoint is not accepting administrative fees from the state to ensure that the money set aside helps as many Oregonians as possible. To learn more about the Oregon Emergency COVID-19 Relief Program, visit the state website at emergencychecks.oregon.gov or call 2-1-1.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving more than 406,000 members and with assets of $7.5 billion. OnPoint membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 800-527-3932.

