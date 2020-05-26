OnPoint Community Credit Union Opens its First Two Branches in Mid-Willamette Valley

"OnPoint is committed to serving our members and building strong communities across Oregon and Southwest Washington," said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "Over the last couple years, we've received more and more member requests to provide a presence in this region. We couldn't be more thrilled to fulfill that request and open our doors to this growing community."

OnPoint's new Keizer and West Salem branches will offer the community a robust suite of financial services, including membership enrollment, consumer and commercial lending, mortgages, financial planning, ATM, coin machine and notarization. Keizer will feature a two-car drive-up teller window and a drive-up ATM. Keizer will be led by Branch Manager Michael Savory, who has worked at OnPoint since 2008. West Salem will be led by Branch Manager Jason Desilet, who has worked at OnPoint since 2009.

"We are thrilled to join the vibrant, historical and beautiful community of Keizer," said Savory. "OnPoint's Keizer team looks forward to helping the members of our new community achieve their financial goals, while developing deep partnerships to support Keizer's most critical needs."

"West Salem is a wonderful community close to our state's capital, with a rich history and growing population," said Desilet. "We look forward to supporting our members, nonprofit partners and local businesses in this growing area when we open in June."

Originally founded by teachers, OnPoint will make a $2,500 donation to the Salem-Keizer Education Foundation (SKEF) to support local students. SKEF provides students with before and after school extra-curricular activities, athletics, camps, events, school supply drives and more. OnPoint will also make a $2,500 donation to the Career Technical Education Center (CTEC) in Salem-Keizer Public Schools. CTEC is an innovative public-private partnership which works to prepare high school students for high-skill, high-wage and high-demand careers.

"CTEC is a dynamic workplace environment where students acquire the professional skills, technical skills, and academics they need to graduate with a competitive advantage," said CTEC Principal Rhonda Rhodes. "Without strong industry partnerships and generous donations from incredible companies like OnPoint, CTEC would not be able to provide the most current and relevant industry training to our Salem-Keizer students. We greatly appreciate this generous donation, especially during this incredibly challenging time."

OnPoint's purpose is to help build strong communities, which is why it makes significant investments and forges deep relationships in the regions it serves. In 2019 alone, the state's largest credit union donated $1,052,836 to local nonprofits and allocated 12,080 paid volunteer hours to its employees.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving more than 395,000 members and with assets of $6.5 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 13 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

