OnPoint Community Credit Union Responds to Australian Wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the deadly wildfires that have ravaged Australia, OnPoint Community Credit Union announced today it will donate $10,000 to support the people, wildlife and environment relief efforts, which will be split between the Australian Red Cross and WWF Australia. OnPoint is encouraging its members and the community to join them in donating to the cause.

"At OnPoint, our purpose is to help build strong communities and when a disaster of this magnitude occurs, we want to do our part to help," said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "We are proud to donate on behalf of our members as Australia works to rebuild and recover."

Australian officials report recent rainfall is helping with containment; therefore, this donation will offer support for the relief and ongoing recovery efforts for the people, animals and communities that have been impacted. The Australian Red Cross will utilize OnPoint's donation to provide affected people with emergency assistance and recovery programs. WWF Australia will direct OnPoint's donation toward its $30 million Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund supporting wildlife response, habitat restoration for people and wildlife, and long-term conservation strategies.

As the largest credit union headquartered in Oregon, community support is of vital importance to OnPoint. In 2019 alone, it donated more than $1,052,836 to local nonprofits and allocated 12,080 paid volunteer hours to its employees for the causes they support. While OnPoint primarily directs its donations to the counties it serves, it has a demonstrated history of donating to worldwide disaster relief efforts, including the California Wildfires in 2018, Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Oso Mudslide in 2014, Philippines Typhoon in 2013, Hurricane Sandy in 2012, and the Haiti earthquake in 2010.

ABOUT AUSTRALIAN RED CROSS

Relief in times of crisis, care when it's needed most, and commitment when others turn away. Red Cross is there for people in need, no matter who they are, no matter where they live. Its purpose is to reduce suffering across Australia and internationally through mobilizing the power of humanity.

With millions of volunteers worldwide and thousands of members, volunteers, and supporters across Australia, they can reach people and places like nobody else. For more information, click here: https://www.redcross.org.au/

ABOUT WWF AUSTRALIA

WWF Australia is part of the WWF International Network, the world's leading, independent conservation organization. Founded in 1961, it is active in over 100 countries and has close to five million supporters internationally.

In Australia and throughout the oceanic region, WWF Australia works with governments, businesses, and communities so that people and nature can thrive within their fair share of the planet's natural resources.

WWF-Australia is a not-for-profit organization with nearly 70% of its annual income donated by our dedicated supporters. For more information, click here: http://www.wwf.org.au

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving more than 390,000 members and with assets of $6.1 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 13 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

