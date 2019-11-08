OnPoint Community Credit Union to Open New Branch in Vancouver's Growing Waterfront Development

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Community Credit Union will open its new Vancouver Waterfront Branch on Tuesday, November 12. This is the credit union's fifth branch in Southwest Washington and 32nd branch overall. The new branch broadens the scope of services available to the growing community in and around Vancouver's Waterfront Development.

"The Vancouver Waterfront is quickly emerging as a regional destination spot for consumers and businesses alike," said OnPoint President and CEO Rob Stuart. "We're excited to be part of the Waterfront to provide another convenient location for our members and signal our ongoing commitment to the Southwest Washington region."

OnPoint's new branch, located at 611 W. Columbia Way, opens just over a year after thousands of people celebrated the grand opening of the Waterfront Development. Since then, the area has seen continued growth, adding wineries and restaurants, as well as additional retail, office and residential space.

The Vancouver Waterfront Branch will provide a robust suite of financial services, including membership enrollment, consumer and commercial lending, mortgages, financial planning, ATM, coin machine and notarization; plus, it will be open on Saturdays. The branch will be led by OnPoint's SW Washington Area Manager Amy Reeves and Branch Operations Supervisor April Weissert. Reeves and Weissert bring 20 years of combined experience with OnPoint, providing exceptional operational skills and member service.

"We're passionate about supporting the Vancouver community and providing an extraordinary experience for our members," said Reeves. "We're ready to welcome in our neighbors and area businesses to work together to achieve growth and success that brings value to our entire community."

OnPoint invites neighbors, businesses and residents to a grand opening event and open house on Saturday, December 7, from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. It will feature giveaways, new member enrollment, refreshments from local food cart Mack Shack, and a $2,500 check presentation to local nonprofit Innovative Services NW. Innovative Services NW has been serving the Vancouver area since 1963 with a mission to build self-reliant children and adults. The nonprofit provides early learning and childcare, pediatric therapy and neurodevelopment services, and job training and placement services. The OnPoint donation will support Innovative Service's pediatric speech therapy program, which serves 80 children per month.

"We want to thank OnPoint and its members for this generous contribution," said Dena Strong, President and CEO of Innovative Services NW. "This donation will provide our growing Speech Therapy discipline with furnishings and equipment for two new therapy rooms, helping us grow this practice to meet the increasing demand in Clark County for speech therapy services."

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving more than 383,000 members and with assets of $6.1 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 13 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

