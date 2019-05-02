OnPoint Manufacturing Named 2019 Alabama Manufacturer of the Year

FLORENCE, Ala., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Manufacturing, Inc., an innovative leader in on-demand personalized apparel manufacturing, announced today their most recent honor, being named 2019 Alabama Manufacturer of the Year.

On Wednesday, May 1, 2019, the Business Council of Alabama and the Alabama Technology Network held their annual ceremony at the Alabama Activity Center in Montgomery, Alabama to recognize manufacturers from across the state who exhibit excellence in leadership, performance, profitability and workforce relations.

OnPoint Manufacturing

An independent panel of judges evaluated manufacturers based on demonstrations of superior performance in customer focus, employee commitment, operating excellence, profitable growth and investment in training and retraining. OnPoint was recognized for their innovation and advancement of computer directed manufacturing (CDM).

"All of us at OnPoint Manufacturing are incredibly honored to be the recipient of the Alabama Manufacturer of the Year award," said J. Kirby Best, Chairman of OnPoint Manufacturing. "This award not only reflects the values and dedication of our team members but the unwavering support of the Florence community. The city welcomed us with open arms four years ago, and we are proud to bring this award home."

Encouraged by the global expansion of on-demand manufacturing and mass customization in other industries, OnPoint, which opened its factory headquarters in Florence, Alabama in 2014, automates and integrates the entire apparel manufacturing process from order entry through delivery. Employing proprietary workflows, OnPoint can manufacture unique garments in any quantity on demand, while reducing inventory costs and streamlining the supply chain.

OnPoint works closely with PAAT Intl. in developing transformational technology that is revolutionizing the apparel industry by creating inter-software communication solutions. By working to eliminate the roadblocks and inefficiencies that currently challenge the industry, OnPoint and PAAT have created a more sustainable and eco-friendly integrated solution.

"For an apparel manufacturer to be awarded this honor in a state often referred to as the 'Southern Silicon Valley' is truly significant," said Best. "We're proud to be recognized for our accomplishments in the apparel industry, an industry that is not necessarily associated with the state, like aerospace, aviation and automotive have become. Florence, Alabama was once the T-shirt capital of the world, and now it is the center of software and manufacturing innovation in the garment industry."

About OnPoint Manufacturing, Inc.

OnPoint Manufacturing specializes in purchase-activated, on-demand, personalized apparel manufacturing. OnPoint has developed technologically advanced manufacturing and distribution solutions for the apparel industry's CDM. Our factory model automates and integrates nearly every aspect of the manufacturing process from order entry to delivery. The integrated components, driven by complex software solutions, allow OnPoint to manufacture unique SKU's on-demand, thereby eliminating inventory costs and streamlining the supply chain. Founded by CEO J. Kirby Best, OnPoint maintains a manufacturing facility in Florence, Alabama, with headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee.

About PAAT International, Inc.

PAAT International, Inc. is an international technology company that addresses the inefficiencies that affect the fashion/apparel industry today. PAAT developed, and continues to expand, the adoption of transformational technologies that connect industry software innovators and leaders in order to enable a new era of personalization in the fashion sector. PAAT maintains a technology office in Raleigh, North Carolina, with headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee.

Media requests may be directed to OnPoint Manufacturing, Inc. Director of Marketing Carla Antonelli at 615-545-0897 or via email at Carla@onpointmanufacturing.com.

Contact:

Carla Antonelli, Director of Marketing

cantonelli@onpointmanufacturing.com

615-545-0897

Onpointmanufacturing.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PqqAe1YFiek

SOURCE OnPoint Manufacturing

Related Links

http://onpointmanufacturing.com

