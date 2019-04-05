onQ Selected 'Cool Tool' Finalist in Three Categories of 2019 EdTech Digest Awards

ATLANTA, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- onQ™, a revolutionary platform that humanizes the digital experience, transforming how organizations and consumers communicate and learn around digital content, was named a finalist in three categories of the 2019 EdTech Digest Cool Tool Awards. The EdTech Awards recognize people and companies in and around education for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere.

Together with other stellar technology leaders, onQ was selected a finalist in these categories: (a) best corporate training solution, (b) best emerging technology solution, and (c) best video-based learning solution.

For nearly a decade, the distinguished national awards program has sought to highlight and celebrate the innovators, leaders and trendsetters in the education technology industry. The Cool Tool awards are presented to the best new, emerging and established technology solutions for learning.

"In addition to gaining significant traction and adoption in the marketplace, we're honored to be recognized by an organization like EdTech and proud to be recognized and selected in not one, but three categories," said onQ CEO Jack Alexander. "We thank the distinguished judges for recognizing the vision, hard work, and passion that our organization has invested into building our revolutionary offering."

The full list of this year's award finalists can be found at http://www.edtechdigest.com , and visit us at https://www.engageonq.com/onq_named_finalist_2019_edtech_awards

About onQ Corporation: The onQ platform has set a new standard for "listening organizations" by delivering actionable behavioral insights that facilitate dramatic improvements to content, communications, learning and measurable outcomes. onQ is humanizing digital communications and learning, transforming static video and presentation media into dynamic, interactive experiences and engaged conversations around content that matters. onQ is privately funded and based in Atlanta, Georgia, with an international office in Zurich, Switzerland. To learn more about onQ visit www.engageonQ.com.

