ONRAD Inc. Partners With ImmersiveTouch to Bring World-Class Surgical Planning Systems to the Radiology Marketplace at RSNA 2018

PHOENIX, Nov. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ONRAD, Inc., a 24/7 full-service technology-enabled radiology services provider offering comprehensive on-site, remote and custom professional radiology services, is pleased to announce our partnership with ImmersiveTouch Inc., a leading provider of surgical planning software and will show this system in Chicago at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) trade show Nov. 25-29 in booth 3149.

Surgeons can use ImmersiveTouch systems for medical planning purposes with imaging from partners such as ONRAD Inc

"ONRAD is excited to partner with ImmersiveTouch and is proud to show our customers the future of VR in healthcare using medical imaging," said David Engert, CEO of ONRAD Inc., the Radiology Services group partnering with ImmersiveTouch. "We know our Radiology customers are looking for opportunities to extend usage of Medical Imaging in new areas of patient care and the ImmersiveTouch systems are a great way of strengthening the Surgical and Radiologic alliances in hospitals across the country and world."

The ImmersiveTouch suite revolutionizes surgical planning by rapidly transforming existing patient images (CT/MRI) into accurate, fully realized, high-resolution virtual reality (VR) models that the physician can manipulate and explore from any angle, enabling a level of interaction not previously possible. Dozens of elite academic institutions including Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins and University of Chicago are currently using ImmersiveTouch technology.

"ImmersiveView helps physicians fully explore and understand their patients in 3D pixel by pixel, unlocking the potential of personalized medicine," said Pat Banerjee, Ph.D., CEO of ImmersiveTouch. "We have heard from users that ImmersiveView is a game changer, and we're confident it will continue to revolutionize surgical practice, helping lead to fewer surgical errors and complications."

"Even though we could see patient anatomy in 3D, we could never interact with it because it was trapped in a 2D surface. ImmersiveTouch allows us to cross that glass barrier to the other side, into a different universe where we can immerse ourselves and interact with the anatomy from all angles using depth perception and even haptics to understand how it feels," said Pravin K. Patel, M.D., chief of pediatric plastic and craniofacial surgery at the University of Illinois Health & Medical Science Center and Chicago Shriners Hospitals for Children. "It helps our patients and family better understand what the surgeon sees and makes it real for them."

ImmersiveTouch is FDA-cleared, HIPAA-compliant, portable and fully compatible with all Patient Archiving and Communication (PAC) and Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM) systems. It can be used with any VR headset and system. Teams can participate in surgical planning by viewing the image the user is experiencing in VR on a display screen in person or via video conference. According to ImmersiveTouch, the VR software suite is more cost-effective and efficient than 3D printing and has replaced the service at some institutions.

About ONRAD, Inc.

ONRAD, Inc., is a full-service professional radiology services provider headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. As a partner to its customers, ONRAD can complement and expand the radiology services already in place or provide a more comprehensive full-service solution. The company provides on-site radiology, sub-specialty interpretations, after-hours teleradiology, RIS/PACS support, as well as final and preliminary radiology reports. All studies are read by board-certified radiologists in the U.S. For more information, visit www.onradinc.com.

About ImmersiveTouch Inc.

ImmersiveTouch, Inc.® provides a suite of solutions for surgical planning, patient engagement, and surgery skills training using groundbreaking virtual reality technology. Combining patient-specific 2D and 3D visual data, ImmersiveView provides a unique VR experience that aids surgeons and medical imaging specialists in the optimal planning of surgical cases, enables patients to better understand their treatment and helps surgeons in training improve their skills using patented haptics. For more information, visit www.immersivetouch.com.

