ONS Launches New Website to Better Support Oncology Nursing Needs

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the field of oncology continues to evolve, so too do the needs of oncology nurses throughout the country. To provide a deeper and more efficient user experience for its members, the Oncology Nursing Society (ONS) has launched its newly redesigned website at ONS.org. The new ONS.org experience easily connects oncology nurses with key practice resources, the latest-breaking literature, cutting-edge courses, and innovative ways to improve the quality of cancer care for patients around the world.

"ONS.org was built with our members in mind. We listened and incorporated their feedback from surveys, interviews, focus groups, and comments left with ONS staff," ONS President Laura Fennimore, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, said. "We're confident that the reimagined ONS.org will enhance our members' ability to access the vital information they need to positively impact patient care—which is, after all, why we're here."

Because of ONS's redesign work, users will discover new account features for their personal profiles, a streamlined experience for all ONS products, simplified access to ONS publications, a dedicated area for CNE opportunities, direct connection to award funding information, brand-new ONS chapter virtual communities, and more. The website has been rebuilt from top to bottom to accommodate the unique needs of oncology nurses.

"ONS is the professional home for oncology, and we're always striving to enhance the member experience by offering new, innovative resources to improve oncology nursing practice," ONS Chief Executive Officer Brenda Nevidjon, RN, MSN, FAAN, said. "The redesigned ONS.org is an easy-to-use tool that connects oncology nurses to the resources, education, and materials they need to provide the best possible care for their patients with cancer. On the new ONS website, nurses can also find ways to further their careers, network with colleagues around the globe, advocate for their patients, and much more. We're excited to invite our members to experience the new ONS.org."

For more information or to explore the new features, visit www.ons.org.

ONS is a professional association of more than 39,000 members committed to promoting excellence in oncology nursing and the transformation of cancer care. Since 1975, ONS has provided a professional community for oncology nurses, developed evidence-based education programs and treatment information, and advocated for patient care, all in an effort to improve quality of life and outcomes for patients with cancer and their families. Learn more at www.ons.org.

