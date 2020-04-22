OnSeen Offers Special Deal on its LiveCare Solution to Developmental Disabilities Providers During COVID-19 Crisis

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSeen, Inc. announced today that it is unveiling a special offer to DD Providers that allows them to receive the many benefits of the LiveCare Solution while waiving the upfront implementation fee and heavily discounting ongoing SaaS fees. DD Providers are on the frontline of the COVID-19 battle ensuring continued delivery of quality care to the Developmental Disabilities Community. OnSeen wants to help Providers get through this challenging period and be even stronger once the crisis is over. LiveCare is a transformative technology solution for Providers that seamlessly connects DD Consumers, Caregivers, Provider Management and Guardians in real-time. LiveCare helps Providers improve the Consumer's experience and independence, while simultaneously increasing the efficiency and ROI of their operations and workflows.

"We are thankful that we implemented LiveCare prior to the COVID-19 crisis," said Rich Johnson, CEO of ViaQuest. "It helps us accomplish our mission to transform the way services are delivered to the DD Community and positions us to maximize our support of the individuals we serve in the most cost-effective, efficient way possible during and after the Crisis."

LiveCare is comprised of four functional modules that automate and streamline cumbersome, costly, paper-based processes and workflows for Providers, including: (1) Consumer Financial Ledger Management Module, (2) Consumer Experience Module, (3) Caregiver Appointment and Task Management Module, and (4) Consumer Transportation Management Module. LiveCare increases the efficiency and reduces the cost of critical Provider processes, and improves service delivery so that individuals with developmental disabilities can lead increasingly independent and productive lives.

"We are currently implementing the Consumer Ledger Management and Consumer Experience Modules from OnSeen's LiveCare Solution Suite," said Becky Sharp, Executive Director of CCHS, Inc. "When we signed the deal with OnSeen, LiveCare represented a transformational, strategic initiative for our business but it is now absolutely mission critical in the new COVID-19 world."

About OnSeen:

Founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 2017, OnSeen, Inc provides mobile workforce management software for the government, insurance, and healthcare markets. The OnSeen family of services, including LiveGov, LiveClaims, and LiveCare, are focused on helping organizations manage their remote people, places, and things. OnSeen is a veteran-friendly company.

