OnSerro Joins the Zift Zone to Enable Channel Community Communication, Collaboration & Engagement

JERSEY CITY, N.J., RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and LONDON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Channel Management leader Zift Solutions and OnSerro are working together to deliver advanced digital communication and collaborative capabilities within the Zift platform to increase channel sales and strengthen relationships through community engagement.

"Enabling channel leaders to connect their extended partner communities for peer-to-peer discussions empowers proactive engagement, collaboration, and a higher return on channel sales and marketing activities," said Gordon Rapkin, CEO of Zift Solutions. "Our alliance and integration with OnSerro for Zift Communities sets the stage for more valuable and profitable channel relationships as well as future offerings in this area."

A member of Zift's strategic alliance program: the Zift Zone , OnSerro delivers a Community Engagement Platform through which organizations can simultaneously engage with customers and prospective customers, employees, and partners. Relevant and powerful peer-to-peer communication is proactively stimulated and relationships strengthened, leading to increased partner and customer loyalty, more motivated staff, and increased business growth.

"The more channel leaders nurture and foster community relationships, communication, and collaboration among their partners, the more engaged and loyal those partners become," said Andrew Sutcliffe, CEO of OnSerro. "We are excited to partner with Zift Solutions to build brand loyalty, a sense of belonging, and better business intelligence for suppliers and their partners."

Zift Communities are the latest contribution to fostering best practices and building a channel ecosystem that crosses industry divides. A strategic addition to the company's current product offerings, Zift Communities are already being leveraged by some of Zift's largest customers and are designed to deliver a first-class customer experience. Communities provide an informal location for customers to share ideas and discuss strategic aspects of the channel space via instant messaging, content posts, one-to-one, and group communications.

Within each unique Zift Community, customers and end-users can discuss trends and strategies in Channel Management, communicate with peers, and join discussion groups spanning channel-specific focus areas, such as Content Marketing, Partner Management, Lead Distribution, Business Intelligence, Reporting and more. Comprehensive reporting about community engagement also keeps channel organizations abreast of partner involvement. Zift Community sites enhance the Zift customer social experience by supplementing technical know-how with strategic vision and peer communication. Customers can use Zift Communities to listen, learn from, and engage with fellow customers as well as channel partners, share input on software development, examine channel insights and trends, as well as distribute educational materials.

"Together with our valued Zift Zone partner OnSerro, we're pleased to provide a private yet rich and immersive communication environment to help channel leaders build stronger and more valuable relationships as they connect, nurture, and engage partners using Zift Communities," said Laz Gonzalez, Chief Strategy Officer for Zift Solutions.

In the Zift Zone, Zift Solutions customers will find a broad ecosystem of channel-focused Agency, Technology, and Service providers partnering with Zift to enhance channel program success, drive partner engagement, and streamline channel program operations. To learn more about Zift's Strategic Alliance Partnership program, its partners, or to join the Zift Zone, visit https://ziftsolutions.com/strategic-alliance-partners/ .

About Zift Solutions

Zift Solutions is the Enterprise Channel Managemen t leader, delivering the people, processes and technology organizations require to drive channel success. Relied on by more than 80% of top channel chiefs, Zift boosts channel partner program productivity, and profitability by automating and aligning marketing, sales, and operational processes. The ZiftONE platform integrates seamlessly with established systems and infrastructure to speed time-to-sales, create an exceptional partner experience, and provide faster ROI. To learn more, visit https://ziftsolutions.com , follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn , and join the conversation via Channel Chatter .

About OnSerro

OnSerro helps increase sales and strengthen relationships through community engagement, customer service, support and peer to peer recommendations. Our community engagement platform helps build customer trust and loyalty through recommendations and reviews which can promote, encourage and engender peer to peer engagement and support. We help your customers to remain happy, well informed and most importantly, loyal. Learn more about OnSerro at https://www. onserro.com .

SOURCE Zift Solutions

