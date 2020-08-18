Onset Announces New Wireless HOBOnet Multi-Depth Soil Moisture Sensor

Featuring GroPoint's TDT5 technology with patented antenna design, the durable HOBOnet Multi-Depth Soil Moisture Sensor measures soil moisture along the entire length of each probe segment for the largest volume of influence per measurement section, resulting in more accurate results. A high frequency of pulses per measurement ensures precise, consistent soil moisture data. And with the optional pilot rod and slide hammer tools, installation is nearly effortless, even in hard soil.

"The new HOBOnet Multi-Depth Soil Moisture Sensor is a game-changer for soil monitoring," said Richard Rodrigues, Onset product marketing manager. "It provides high-accuracy soil moisture measurements at multiple depths with GroPoint technology, which means users get the reliable data they need to determine when to irrigate and when to make adjustments."

HOBOnet is a cost-effecive, award-winning, scalable solution for web-enabled monitoring of field conditions for applications such as crop management, research, and greenhouse operations. The new HOBOnet Multi-Depth Soil Moisture Sensor is easily linked to the HOBOnet system, and data can be accessed remotely through HOBOlink®, Onset's cloud-based software platform.

The HOBOnet Multi-Depth Soil Moisture Sensor is available in three probe lengths, for measurements from 45 cm (18 in) to 90 cm (35 in) deep. Pricing starts at $690 USD.

To learn more about the HOBOnet Multi-Depth Soil Moisture Sensor, visit www.onsetcomp.com.

About Onset:

Onset is a leading supplier and trusted manufacturer of data loggers and monitoring solutions used to measure, record, and manage data for improving the environment and preserving the quality of temperature-sensitive products. Based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Onset has been designing and manufacturing its products on site since the company's founding in 1981.

